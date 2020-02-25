Jurassic World 3 is officially underway! Director Colin Trevorrow has revealed that production has kicked off on the upcoming sequel, which will conclude the dino-centric trilogy. Little has been revealed about the movie up to this point, but Trevorrow shared the first photo from the set, which provides us with the official title, Jurassic World: Dominion.

Taking to Twitter, Colin Trevorrow shared an image of the clapboard on set. They are filming at an undisclosed location, but some sparse greenery and what looks to be snow can be seen in the background. Not much else can be extracted from the photo, but the big reveal here is the title at the bottom, Jurassic World: Dominion. Trevorrow provided the following brief caption with the photos.

"Day One #JurassicWorld"

For what it may be worth, Dominion is officially defined as "sovereignty or control," or "the territory of a sovereign or government." One interesting item of note is that the clapboard features the iconic logo from the original Jurassic Park in the bottom, left-hand corner. Early on, Colin Trevorrow explained that he viewed this more as "Jurassic Park 6" as opposed to Jurassic World 3. The use of the logo speaks to that.

What we know for sure is that this movie will be dealing with the ramifications of 2018's Fallen Kingdom, which saw Isla Nublar wiped off the map by a volcanic eruption. The remaining dinosaurs who made it off the island were set loose upon the world, meaning that they will be co-existing alongside humans outside the confines of an isolated theme park. We got a glimpse of this in the Battle at Big Rock live-action short, but this movie is poised to deliver it on a mass scale.

Chris Pratt, who returns as Owen Grady once more, also compared the sequel to Avengers: Endgame recently. In that, it's bringing back many familiar faces from the history of the franchise. Primarily, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are all returning as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm for the first time together since Steven Spielberg's original 1993 classic. Bryce Dallas Howard is also back as Claire Dearing, with Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda returning as well. Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise, Scott Haze and Mamoudou Athie are joining the series in this installment.

Colin Trevorrow penned the screenplay alongside Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). Trevorrow previously directed Jurassic World, which grossed more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. He co-wrote and produced Fallen Kingdom, which was directed by J.A. Bayona. That movie wasn't as well-liked critically, but it still managed to bring in $1.3 billion, which paved the way for this third entry and sees Trevorrow returning to finish what he started. Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. Be sure to check out the image from Colin Trevorrow's Twitter for yourself.