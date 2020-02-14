Chris Pratt will once again be immersing himself in a dino-filled world very soon as Jurassic World 3 is gearing up for production. The sequel has been in the works virtually since 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hit theaters, which set up a world in which dinosaurs and humans will have to live alongside one another. Now Pratt, who will reprise his role as Owen Grady, has revealed that filming is set to begin soon.

The 40-year-old actor recently appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his new Pixar movie Onward. During the conversation, Kimmel asked Chris Pratt about the status of Jurassic World 3. Without revealing any specific details, Pratt explained that filming will be getting underway in the very near future. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Very soon. I'm in it! Yeah, we're gearing up. We're getting ready to go here very quickly."

Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World and co-wrote Fallen Kingdom, is returning to helm the third installment of the series, and the sixth overall. Trevorrow is co-writing the screenplay alongside Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). Chris Pratt has played Owen Grady since this iteration of the franchise kicked off. Bryce Dallas Howard will also be back as Claire Dearing. Speaking a bit further about his preparation, the actor joked that he's having to starve himself in order to stay in shape for the role.

"You starve. I have to starve... I have to put myself on a really strict code because I'm 40 now. If I eat, I don't know, a Starburst, I gain 15 pounds."

Very few details have been made available, in terms of the story. We know it will center on dinosaurs out in the real world existing alongside humans, as the end of Fallen Kingdom saw the surviving creatures escaping and running wild in all sorts of places. The live-action short Battle at Big Rock previewed a little bit of what that's going to look like. Colin Trevorrow has also teased that we will be seeing some more animatronic dinosaurs in some recent social media posts.

The big attraction for fans is that Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will be back as Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm. This marks the first time they will appear together since the original Jurassic Park. Other returning Jurassic World cast members include Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Danielle Pineda and Justice Smith, with Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise serving as newcomers to the franchise.

Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom were both hugely successful, financially speaking, for Universal Pictures. They grossed just shy of $3 billion combined at the worldwide box office. Jurassic World 3 is set to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021. Feel free to check out the full interview clip from the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel.