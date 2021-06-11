The last day or so has seen us suddenly bombarded with exciting updates, posters and footage from director Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion. Now, the man at the helm of the third (and possibly final) movie in the franchise has revealed the dino-villain that will terrorize our heroes in the highly anticipated sequel, the Giganotosaurus, a monster that Trevorrow believes has ample reason to be angry.

"If you were brutally murdered 65 million years ago, [you'd] probably [be] pretty mad about it. The Giganotosaurus, who's the one that takes down our T-Rex [in the footage], I knew that that's the largest carnivore known to humankind and I really wanted to make sure that we held her back to make sure that we had a villain for the third movie. We are introducing a major villain and a rivalry in a lot of ways."

An interesting, and rather unexpected plot point that has emerged courtesy of both the newly unveiled footage and updates from the director is that the beloved Tyrannosaurus Rex will be something of a central figure in Jurassic World: Dominion, and so it seems will the rivalry between the T-Rex and the Giganotosaurus.

For those who might be curious, the Giganotosaurus was a "genus of theropod dinosaur that lived in what is now Argentina, during the early Cenomanian age of the Late Cretaceous period, approximately 99.6 to 97 million years ago." This particular species of dino was one of the largest known terrestrial carnivores, but the exact size has been hard to determine due to the incompleteness of the remains found so far. The monster-mash B-movie style name, Giganotosaurus, actually translates to the much less terrifying "giant southern lizard," so expect that to be left out of Jurassic World: Dominion.

Colin Trevorrow also touched on some of the other new dinosaurs that will appear in the movie alongside the warring Tyrannosaur and Giganotosaurus. "The Morus Intrepidus was the one that's eating out of the Giganotosaurus' teeth. It was discovered only a couple of years ago and I'm sure it probably popped into your feed if you follow dinosaur stuff," said the director. "They called it the tiny T-Rex, and I just got fascinated with it immediately. That's one of the great joys of making these movies. I marched into the office and said, 'We're putting this guy in the movie, this is cool!' It's fun."

Jurassic World: Dominion will bring franchise heroes Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ellie Sattler back into the prehistoric fray, with the characters played once again by Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern respectively. While plot details remain under wraps, the last movie in the ongoing franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ended with several different species of dinosaur now let loose upon the world, making it likely that Jurassic World: Dominion will find the legacy characters brought in to help stop the prehistoric beasts and tackle the dinosaur rivalry alongside Jurassic World's Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt.

Trevorrow recently described Dominion as "a celebration of the whole franchise," as well as "a culmination of one story that's been told." Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled for theatrical release on June 10, 2022, by Universal Pictures. These comments come to us courtesy of Slash Film.