The Jurassic Park franchise has endured for nearly three decades and we have at least one more installment in the dino-centric franchise coming our way. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently in the works and will round out the trilogy that kicked off with 2015's Jurassic World. While much remains mysterious about the movie, we're going to break down everything we know about the sequel.

This will be picking up in the aftermath of 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. While the movie was a monster hit at the box office, it didn't hit the mark for many critics and fans. Will the third entry in this new trilogy be able to bounce back? Will this be the end of the franchise as we know it? There are a lot of questions fans might have right now, and we have at least some answers. Here is everything we know about Jurassic World 3.

When does Jurassic World 3 Come Out?

The situation, at present, is very fluid as production is on hold for an indefinite period of time, as of this writing. Currently, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021, from Universal Pictures. That could change but, for now at least, that's when we can expect to see this movie for ourselves.

When Does Jurassic World 3 Begin Filming?

Jurassic World 3 initially kicked off filming in February, with director Colin Trevorrow sharing an initial set photo, which also confirmed the movie's title. Filming commenced for several weeks. However, in the interest of public health and for the safety of the cast and crew, production was forced to shut down in mid-March. Universal and Trevorrow will pick up filming once it is safe to do so. Though, as of this writing, it hasn't been revealed when that will be. But considering the scope of a movie like this, they will likely need at least a couple of months worth of filming to get this thing in the can and into post-production.

Who Is Directing Jurassic World 3?

Jurassic World ended up earning a staggering $1.6 billion worldwide, making it one of the biggest movies of all time. Colin Trevorrow directed the blockbuster, but he decided to take a step back and let J.A. Bayona take the helm for 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. But Trevorrow is coming back to finish what he started. Trevorrow had been on deck to direct Star Wars 9, long before it became The Rise of Skywalker. However, he departed the project over creative differences. That freed Trevorrow up to return for the sequel.

Who is Writing the Jurassic World 3 Script?

Colin Trevorrow is also co-writing the script for the movie, but he is getting some help. Emily Carmichael, known best for her work on Pacific Rim: Uprising, has been enlisted to bring this trilogy to a close. Derek Connolly, Trevorrow's frequent collaborator, helped cook up the story. This will mark, not only Carmichael's first entry in the series, but this will mark the second time that a woman has co-written a Jurassic Park movie. Amanda Silver worked on an earlier version of Jurassic World.

What Is the Official Title of Jurassic World 3?

As filming got underway, Universal Pictures and Colin Trevorrow revealed that the official title for the movie will be Jurassic World: Dominion. As for what that means, exactly? In an Instagram post, Chris Pratt shared the title along with a caption that came with the definition, "Sovereignty or control. 'man's attempt to establish dominion over nature.'" As Ian Malcolm once said, "Life breaks free. Life cannot be contained." And, indeed, the dinosaurs are no longer contained.

Will Jurassic World 3 be the Last Movie in the Franchise?

This is a big question that, for now, doesn't have a definitive answer. When Jurassic World was first coming out, Colin Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg had plans to make a new trilogy. Dominion will complete that trilogy. Chris Pratt also said it "feels" like the end at one point in an interview. That said, the studio hasn't declared this to be the final installment. And the fact of the matter is, money talks. If there is money to be made, the franchise will probably continue in some way, shape or form down the line. Case in point, Netflix has an animated series titled Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous in the works. Plus, there have been consistent rumors of a live-action TV series. So this may be the end of the current version of the franchise, but probably not the end overall.

What is the Plot of Jurassic World 3?

Specific plot details for the movie are largely being kept under wraps for the time being. That said, in broad terms, it will be dealing with the ramifications of dinosaurs being out in the real world. The man-made prehistoric beasts that weren't killed when Isla Nublar was wiped off the map were set free and, last we saw, are roaming around in populated areas. Battle at Big Rock, last year's live-action short, previewed what this will look like. But beyond that, specifics haven't been revealed at this time. However, don't expect outright chaos, despite that post-credits scene from Fallen Kingdom that showed us pteranodons in Las Vegas. Colin Trevorrow has already made it clear that the core plot won't revolve around dinosaurs attacking cities.

When Will the Jurassic World 3 Trailer Be Released?

When will fans be able to see the Jurassic World 3 trailer? No official release date has been set, but there are some previous examples we can use to get us in the ballpark. Jurassic World was released in June 2015 and the first trailer debuted seven months prior in November 2014. The franchise had been away for nearly 14 years at that point and the studio needed a lot of time to build the hype. For Fallen Kingdom, which was released in June 2018, the trailer debuted six months earlier in December 2017. It seems likely, with that in mind, that we could see a teaser in late 2020 or early 2021, as things stand right now. But it all depends on how Universal plans to handle the marketing campaign. A lot could change between now and then.

It Has Been Called Jurassic Park 6

Early on in the process, Colin Trevorrow referred to the sequel as Jurassic Park 6, as opposed to Jurassic World 3. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI, because it is. ... The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way," Trevorrow explained in an interview with Empire. It seems that means they will be leaning into the original trilogy a bit more heavily. To help add credibility to that, a teaser posted shared by Universal Pictures featured the classic Jurassic Park logo with the traditional red and black coloring.

Are Dinosaurs In the Real World In Jurassic World 3?

One of the main hooks for Jurassic World 3 will be dinosaurs and humans having to co-exist alongside one another in the real world. While Colin Trevorrow has said the movie won't fully revolve around dinosaurs attacking cities, the end of Fallen Kingdom saw the remaining dinosaurs who made it off of Isla Nublar being released into the world. The movie's post-credits scene provided a brief tease, as we saw some Pteranodons landing on the Eiffel Tower replica in Las Vegas. The live-action Jurassic World short Battle at Big Rock also gave us a glimpse into what this madness is going to look like.

Which Jurassic Park Characters Are Coming Back for Jurassic World 3?

Aside from uncaged dinosaur madness, the biggest hook for this sequel will be reuniting the original trio from Jurassic Park on screen for the first time since 1993. Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will all return as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Dr. Ian Malcolm, respectively. All three actors have appeared in other entries in the series, with Goldblum having a small role in Fallen Kingdom, but none of the other sequels have managed to get them back together again. For longtime fans of the franchise, this alone would be well worth the price of admission.

Will Chris Pratt Be Back as Owen Grady in Jurassic World 3?

Chris Pratt will be reprising his role as Owen Grady once again to help round out the trilogy. We first met Owen in Jurassic World as the raptor trainer who helped save the day alongside his loyal pack of dinos. Owen was reluctantly dragged into the dinosaur rescue operation that went horribly wrong in Fallen Kingdom, mostly motivated by his desire to save his old friend Blue, the last of the velociraptors. What awaits him this time around? That remains to be seen, but perhaps he will be reunited with Blue once again out in the wild. The other question is, will he and Claire be getting back together? Or is their romance a thing of the past.

Will Bryce Dallas Howard Be Back as Claire Dearing in Jurassic World 3?

Alongside Chris Pratt's Owen, Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing is the most important, central character to the new trilogy. So it only makes sense that Claire will be back once again to get tangled up with the dinosaurs out in the open. Claire has come a long way from when we first met her. In Jurassic World, she was a corporate, work-obsessed, seemingly feelingless employee whose only focus was keeping the park in tip-top shape. The events that unfolded changed her. She's no longer running away from a T-rex in high heels. Claire had a mission to save the dinosaurs in Fallen Kingdom, having founded the Dinosaur Protection Agency. In a way, her plan worked, just not as she had expected. It will be interesting to see how Claire handles the situation at hand. Will she be in favor of letting the prehistoric beasts run wild? Or will she try and find them somewhere safe to live?

It is the Avengers: Endgame of Jurassic Park movies

Chris Pratt, just ahead of filming, made some big comparisons for Jurassic World 3. Pratt, who also plays Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, likened the upcoming sequel to Avengers: Endgame, an ambitious crossover that went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. That's not to say Pratt is suggesting this movie will resemble Endgame, but the actor says "everyone" is in it. This seems to imply that other characters from throughout the history of the franchise will be appearing as well, outside of the ones who have already been announced. Longtime fans of the series could be in for a surprise or two.

What Other Characters From the Franchise Are Coming Back in Jurassic World 3?

Given Chris Pratt's comments about this movie having similarities to Avengers: Endgame, it seems safe to assume there will be some surprises in store. Specifically, we can probably expect to see some other characters from the franchise pop up. Whether or not those are announced before the release or if they will be kept under wraps is up in the air. For example, Ariana Richards and Joe Mazzello have both expressed an interest in returning as Lex and Tim, respectively. We haven't seen them since their brief appearance in The Lost World, so it would seem appropriate to bring them back now. There are plenty of other possibilities, but don't be surprised if some more characters who we haven't seen in some time pop up.

Is Justice Smith Coming Back in Jurassic World 3?

Justice Smith is set to reprise his role as Franklin in Jurassic World: Dominion. The actor made his debut in the franchise with 2018's Fallen Kingdom. Franklin was a member of the Dinosaur Protection Agency, headed up by Claire. Franklin wasn't as eager to meet the dinosaurs face to face, which was something he ended up having to do anyway as part of the rescue team sent to Isla Nublar. Given the close calls he had in the previous installment, it's safe to assume Franklin won't be overly excited about the possibility of coming into contact with a prehistoric beast in his day-to-day life.

Is Daniella Pineda Coming Back in Jurassic World 3?

Another key member of the Dinosaur Protection Agency will be returning in the sequel as well. Daniella Pineda, who appeared in Fallen Kingdom, will be reprising her role as Zia. Unlike Franklin, Zia was extremely passionate about the dinosaurs and wanted to come in close contact with them. She got her wish on Isla Nublar and at the Lockwood Estate, for better or for worse. It's because of Zia that Owen's pal Blue is still alive, as she pulled off a risky blood transfusion to save the raptor's life. Will Zia still be fighting for dinosaur rights now that they're living amongst people? Will her priorities have changed a bit following her previous encounters? Whatever the case Zia isn't done with the dinos just yet.

Is Omar Sy Coming Back as Barry in Jurassic World 3?

Owen Grady had some help training his trusty raptors in Jurassic World from Barry, played by Omar Sy. Barry had a close call with one of the raptors after the failed takedown of the Indominous Rex. We didn't catch up with him in Fallen Kingdom, so it's hard to say what he's been up to since the park was shut down. But we will be seeing more of him this time, as Sy is coming back to reprise his role in the sequel. It hasn't yet been revealed how Sy will factor in. Will he be teaming up with Owen and Claire? Is it going to be a glorified cameo? More questions than answers right now, but this is yet another familiar face getting in on the action.

Is Jake Johnson Coming Back as Lowery in Jurassic World 3?

Jake Johnson's Lowery played a key role in Jurassic World, working in the park operations center. Lowery had a great deal of fondness for the dinosaurs, as well as John Hammond's original vision. When the park started to fail, Lowery opted to stay behind and help make sure everyone else got out safely. He also helped release the T-rex so that Owen and Claire could take down the Indominus Rex for good. What did Lowery get up to after the park closed? That is a good question, as we didn't catch up with him in Fallen Kingdom. But it has been confirmed that he will be back for the finale to the trilogy. It's not clear at this time how sizable Johnson's role will be or how he will get pulled into the mess.

Is Maisie Lockwood Back in Jurassic World 3?

One of the more divisive plot points in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom had to do with Isabella Sermon's character Maisie Lockwood, the alleged granddaughter of James Cromwell's Benjamin Lockwood. It is ultimately revealed that Maisie is actually a clone of Lockwood's late daughter. With her grandfather killed by Eli, Maisie was seemingly taken in by Claire and Owen. A set photo shared by Colin Trevorrow revealed that Sermon is indeed reprising her role this time around. No context was provided so, as with most things right now, there are few details regarding the character's return. But this will help connect the movie to the events of Fallen Kingdom.

What New Actors are Joining Jurassic World 3?

It won't all be familiar faces this time around as several new actors have signed on to join the franchise in this installment. The first new cast members announced for the sequel were Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise. Athie is known for his roles in The Get Down and The Front Runner. Wise, meanwhile, starred on Netflix's She's Gotta Have It as well as The Twilight Zone. Dichen Lachman of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fame is also on board, as is Scott Haze, who starred in Venom. For now, details on all of these new characters remain tightly under wraps so it is difficult to say how they will factor into the equation, but this is our new ensemble.

More Practical Dinosaurs

Long before filming got underway on Jurassic World: Dominion, director Colin Trevorrow began sharing some behind the scenes looks at pre-production. On several occasions, this included looks at practical dinosaur effects in the making. One of the major complaints with the first Jurassic World is that it included far too much CGI and very little physical creature effects. It seems Trevorrow doesn't intend to make that same mistake twice and will be aiming to strike a more healthy balance between practical and digital effects. That balance is, in large part, what helps make Jurassic Park so watchable to this day. Luckily, if Battle at Big Rock was any indication, we will get to see some massive, practical dinosaurs at work once again.

We'll See Dinosaurs In the Snow in Jurassic World 3

During the first days of production, Colin Trevorrow shared a few intriguing photos from the set. It's not so much the content of these photos that raised big questions, as they weren't too revealing. However, the common thread is that all of these early photos featured snow. That means we are more than likely going to see dinosaurs in the snow, which will mark a first for the Jurassic Park franchise. The question is, where precisely are these snowy locations? And how will dinosaurs fare in the snow? Whatever the case, it could present a ripe opportunity to showcase new and interesting visuals.

Who Is Scoring the Jurassic World 3 Soundtrack?

John Williams did some of his finest and most memorable work, in a career filled with memorable work, on Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park. Williams didn't return for the current trilogy, paving the way for Oscar-winner Michael Giacchino to step in and help fill those very big shoes. Giacchino scored both Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, so it makes every bit of sense that he would return once again to round out the trilogy. Giacchino is one of the most in-demand composers working in the business today, and he has had to fill in for Williams in the past as well. Giacchino became the first person to ever score a Star Wars movie aside from Williams when he provided the soundtrack for 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. All of this to say, Giacchino is undoubtedly qualified to bring this trilogy to a close.