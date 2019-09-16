As promised, Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow has unleashed Battle at Big Rock, an all-new short film he directed and wrote with Emily Carmichael. The 8-minute short takes place one year after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in Big Rock National Park, where dinosaurs are now living in our world. The story follows a family of four whose encounter with these wild animals becomes a terrifying fight for survival.

Jurassic Park fans have a ton of reasons to be excited by the new short film as it gives us all a taste of where Colin Trevorrow may be heading in Jurassic World 3. While rumors swirl round and round about the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy, we really only truly know one thing: the movie won't be here for a long time. This short is a nice surprise and we can only hope we get more before the next film comes out.

Colin Trevorrow directed André Holland, Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd and Pierson Salvador in Battle at Big Rock with cinematography by Larry Fong and a score by Amie Doherty. Hot off his Star Wars 9 firing, Colin Trevorrow was invited back to the franchise to direct Jurassic World 3. Trevorrow will co-write the script with Emily Carmichael and will executive produce the movie with Steven Spielberg.