Universal Pictures and Felix & Paul Studios announced at the Facebook F8 Developer Conference in San Jose, CA that they have launched Jurassic World: Blue today, which coincides with the launch of the new Oculus Go virtual reality headset, and the upcoming movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Universal and Facebook's Oculus developed the VR experience with Industrial Light and Magic, with sound by Headspace Studio. Here's what Colum Slevin, Head of Experiences, Oculus, had to say in his statement.

"We're thrilled to bring the magic of this iconic series to VR with Oculus Go. The fluid camera moves, as well as the phenomenal animation and rendering, create a sense of presence and immersion that makes Jurassic World: Blue a new high watermark in cinematic VR."

Jurassic World: Blue is a two-part cinematic virtual reality experience that is set on Isla Nublar, where both the original Jurassic Park and 2015's Jurassic World were set. Jurassic World: Blue takes place four years after the events depicted in Jurassic World, where the massive resort has been abandoned and the dinosaurs created by InGen have taken over the island. The story follows the velociraptor Blue, who was trained by Chris Pratt's Owen Grady, as she hunts for food and searches for signs of life, during the threat of a volcanic eruption, while also battling the island's most dangerous predators. Here's what Austin Barker, EVP, Universal Pictures Creative Content, had to say in his statement.

"Universal is excited to partner once again with Felix & Paul Studios and release our new virtual reality companion experience to the Jurassic World series. Felix & Paul Studios has created a stunning experience, one that represents spectacular advancements in cinematic, narrative storytelling in VR. It's thrilling to bring Jurassic World to life in this way."

Jurassic World: Blue, which was directed by Felix Lajeunesse and Paul Raphael, combines live-action and CG elements in 360-degrees 3D, delivering a single, continuous take that includes some of the longest visual effects shots in history. Episode One of Jurassic World: Blue launches today for the Oculus Go and Oculus Rift, which represents a follow-up to the 2015 VR experience Jurassic World: Apatosaurus by Felix & Paul, Universal and Oculus, which was released in conjunction with Jurassic World's theatrical debut. Here's what Félix Lajeunesse, creative director and co-founder of Felix & Paul Studios, had to say in his statement.

"Jurassic World: Blue invites viewers to immerse themselves in what it would feel like to be in close proximity with this stunning creature, with the mixture of striking beauty and awe that accompanies this unique VR experience."

There is no launch date for Episode Two of Jurassic World: Blue, but each of the two four-minute virtual-reality experiences was created through Felix & Paul Studios' "full-spectrum VR platform," which includes the studio's state-of-the-art camera system along with pre and post-production software. Universal Pictures will release Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in theaters on June 22, which is shaping up to be one of the biggest movies of the year.