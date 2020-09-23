Netflix released Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous last week, a new animated series set within the dino-filled franchise. Oftentimes, these animated shows have little impact on the franchises they exist in. But not in this case. Showrunner Scott Kreamer has revealed that the show is completely canon within the movie universe, which carries with it huge implications.

The Jurassic Park show takes place at the same time as the events of the first Jurassic World. It sees a group of teenagers selected to participate in an interactive camp on Isla Nublar. Unfortunately, they happen to be there when the Indominous Rex gets loose. In a recent interview, Scott Kreamer confirmed that the ensuing events that unfold in the eight-episode show are 100 percent canon. "That's what I'm telling you. That's exactly what I'm telling you," he said.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The show's final episode sees the kids racing to get to the final ferry before it departs the island. Following a series of harrowing brushes with death, they arrive at the docks only to find that the boats are all gone. They have been abandoned on the island. Meanwhile, Ben, who was left for dead, is discovered by his dinosaur pal Bumpy and it appears Ben survived his fall from the train. Scott Kramer explains that the idea is that this all happens within the universe of the movies. Here's what he had to say about it.

"That is the conceit of the show, that when the U.N. quarantine is put into place, six kids got left behind and we get to find out what happens to them. This is considered canon. The director of Jurassic World, Colin Trevorrow, was very involved, continuously, as far as story, as far as canon, and as far as designs. All sorts of things. Everything that's onscreen was approved by Colin, and Frank Marshall, and Steven Spielberg. So yes, this is considered full canon."

The show has received a warm response so far. The fact that it counts within the universe only serves to make it more meaningful. While Netflix has yet to renew the show for season 2 officially, that seems all but certain at this point. Scott Kreamer teased where things could go from here.

"It's an interesting idea of, you know, 'We're abandoned here. It's just the six of us. Now, how do we survive?' There are so many stories you can tell, how to get off the island, how to survive on the island. Are they the only ones left on the island? There are many ways that the story can possibly go, with what's going to happen next with our campers."

Meanwhile, filming is well underway on Jurassic World: Dominion, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters next summer. It will be interesting to see if any of these events are addressed in the movie, or if any of these new characters pop up. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 1 is streaming on Netflix now. This news comes to us via io9.