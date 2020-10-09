Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 is officially happening and we've got the teaser trailer to prove it. Netflix released the first season of the animated series set within the blockbuster franchise last month. Given the way things wrapped it, a second season seemed inevitable. But now it's been confirmed and we have our first tease of what's to come when the campers return next year.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 1. The trailer opens with some ominous music and various shots of Isla Nublar. The fences are broken. The dinosaurs are roaming free and the theme park as the world knows it is extinct. Unfortunately, the campers from season 1 were left behind and now they are left to fend for themselves on this dinosaur-infested island with no help and seemingly no hope of escape. As we can see in this initial footage, they are at a major disadvantage, as one might expect. The footage concludes with a shot of the T-rex taking over what used to be the park's shopping center, followed by an unidentified human hand being placed in a muddy dino footprint.

The trailer confirms that season 2 will arrive in 2021. While no firm date has been set this is good for a couple of reasons. For one, it means those who enjoyed season 1 and were frustrated by that cliffhanger won't have to wait too long for the story to continue. Given that it has been confirmed that the show is canon within the franchise, what happens will not be inconsequential. Not only that but this should help to fill the void left behind by Jurassic World: Dominion, which was recently delayed by a full year to June 2022.

The cast for this Jurassic Park series includes Paul-Mikel Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jameela Jamil as Roxie and Glen Powell as Dave. Season 1 concluded with Ben, who had seemingly been left for dead, reuniting with his dino pal Bumpy. With a small movement, it was made clear that Ben survived his fall. The rest of the campers are unaware of this and, assuming they reunite, it will probably be a bit of an awkward confrontation, to say the very least of it. There's also the matter of Dave and Roxie who will need to convince someone to go back and rescue the children.

Season 1 took place during the events of the first Jurassic World. It is unclear how much of a time jump will take place between installments. We do have a couple of years to play with between the events of the first movie and Fallen Kingdom, so the kids may have to find a way to survive in the long term, depending on how things shake out. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 1 is available now on the Netflix streaming service.