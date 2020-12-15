We have a brand new trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2. Luckily, Netflix isn't going to make fans wait 65 million years between installments either. The trailer also comes with a release date confirmation, with the new episodes set to drop on January 22. As we can see from the trailer, the troubles for the kids who find themselves stranded on Isla Nublar are only just beginning.

Season 1 of the Jurassic Park animated series takes place during the events of 2015's Jurassic World. Those who watched the show will surely recall that Darius and the rest of the campers missed their chance to get off the island following the Indominous Rex breakout. They are now stranded on the dino-filled island to fend for themselves. The trailer doesn't waste any time in getting to the point, as this has become a full-on Lord of the Flies situation, but with dinosaurs. And it turns out they are not quite as alone as it seems. Again, those who watched season 1 might have a good idea of who is shooting up that flare we see in the trailer.

Everything's at stake in all new episodes of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, coming to Netflix on January 22nd. #JurassicWorld#CampCretaceouspic.twitter.com/1Msh3MP8k2 — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) December 15, 2020

The Netflix trailer seems to promise a darker tone in the upcoming episodes. It also reveals quite a few new dinosaurs being thrown into the mix, most of which appear to be dangerous. Perhaps most notably, the T-rex is finally getting some screen time in. Rexy, as she's affectionately known by fans, wasn't really around in the first season. A poster for season 2 was also revealed, which features the T-rex chasing the kids on a motorcycle. So she will seemingly have a big presence this time around.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous centers on a group of six teenagers who were chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. However, when the dinosaurs break out and cause chaos all across the island, the campers are left stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they must band together if they hope to survive.

The cast includes Paul-Mike'l Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben and Kausar Mohammed as Yaz. Scott Kreame and Lane Lueras serve as showrunners and executive producers. Steven Spielberg, who directed the original Jurassic Park, and Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World and the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, as well as the legendary Frank Marshall, also serve as executive producers.

Produced by Universal and DreamWorks, it is undoubtedly a show that is aimed at younger viewers. But the series has a lot in it for hardcore fans of the movies. Not only that but it was confirmed shortly after season 1 debuted that this is canon within the franchise. So everything that happens in the show will, in some way, count in the universe the movies exist in. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 arrives January 22 on the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.