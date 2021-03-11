We have a brand new teaser trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 3. Netflix has been releasing new episodes of the animated series set within the Jurassic Park franchise at a surprisingly quick pace, with the series debuting in September of last year. Yet, we're already gearing up for the third season. Per this brief teaser, the upcoming season will bring with it a brand new threat. Additionally, the streaming service has confirmed that the show will return on May 21.

The teaser is brief but it does give a strong sense of what's to come. Netflix says "A sinister threat emerges on Isla Nublar" and we do get a glimpse at that dinosaur. Whether or not it is another hybrid that was being cooked up by Dr. Wu, or something else entirely, remains to be seen. Aside from the dinosaur that is being let loose, some nature-based threats will also be making the stranded campers' life's even harder. The video concludes with lightning striking a tree, setting Isla Nublar ablaze. These kids simply cannot catch a break.

Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Lane Lueras (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) serve as showrunners of the series. Kreamer and Lueras also serve as executive producers alongside Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Colin Trevorrow. Zack Stentz is on board as consulting producer. Spielberg directed the original Jurassic Park, as well as the sequel The Lost World. Trevorrow directed 2015's Jurassic World and the upcoming sequel Jurassic World: Dominion. Having them involved is more than symbolic as the animated series is canon within the franchise. So this all counts.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous centers on a group of six teenagers who were chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the other side of Isla Nublar. However, when dinosaurs escape and unleash chaos all across the island, they are left stranded. The group of young strangers must band together in order to survive until they can find a way off of the island.

The cast includes Paul-Mike'l Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben and Kausar Mohammed as Yaz. The series is part of an ongoing partnership between Netflix and DreamWorks. Some of the other shows produced through the partnership include Tales of Arcadia, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Spirit Riding Free, Fast & Furious Spy Racers and The Boss Baby: Back in Business, among others.

This could help to fill the void for fans of the franchise until Jurassic World: Dominion arrives. The finale to the current trilogy was originally set to arrive in theaters this summer. It was ultimately delayed by Universal after production was shut down for several months last year over health and safety concerns. It is now slated to arrive on June 10, 2022. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 3 arrives May 21 on Netflix. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.