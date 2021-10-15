Earlier today Netflix and DreamWorks has revealed the very first teaser trailer for the fourth season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. DreamWorks had posted the new 15 second teaser trailer on its official Instagram page. The announcement for the upcoming fourth season comes just five months after the premiere of the third season back in May 2021. The recently released teaser trailer also confirms that Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is returning this December. You can check out the 15 second clip from DreamWorks' official Instagram page below.

Although much isn't shown in the teaser trailer above, the footage does confirm that the upcoming fourth season of Camp Cretaceous will return on December 3, 2021. With no confirmed plot details revealed at this time, the recently posted trailer, does tease that the group of teens will make their way onto Isla Nublar neighboring island known as, Isla Sorna. This island is also known as Site B, and is presumably abandoned while still remaining restricted for anyone to enter. While reading the caption stating "A New Island Awaits", you can also see some sort of glitch on the screen, revealing to what seems like a desert terrain in the background.

During the season 3 finale, the groups of teens were finally reunited after destroying Dr. Wu's laptop, forcing Wu and his mercenaries to leave the island. Although Wu and his mercenaries failed to retrieve his personal laptop, another team of mercenaries had successfully obtained a sample of the Indominus Rex (as shown in the opening scene of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom). After being stranded on the island for approximately 6 months, the group of teens boarded a boat inbound for Costa Rica. While the boat is departing the island, a door can be seen rattling, revealing that a creature is on board with the surviving teens.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is an American animated science fiction action-adventure streaming television series. The animated series was developed by Zack Stentz, and is based on the 1990 novel Jurassic Park written by Michael Crichton. Camp Cretaceous first debuted on Netflix on September 18, 2020, as part of the Jurassic Park film franchise. The official synopsis for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous reads as, a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they'll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they're going to survive.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous stars Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, and Raini Rodriguez, Jameela Jamil, Glen Powell, Stephanie Beatriz, Bradley Bradley Whitford, Angus Sampson, and Greg Chun. Scott Kreamer and Lane Lueras serve as showrunners and executive producers. The animated series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Colin Trevorrow. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is a collaboration between DreamWorks Animation and Amblin Entertainment. During the 48th Annie Awards, the series won for Outstanding Achievement for Animated Effects.

With Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous only being less than two months away from release on Netlfix, the previous three seasons are still available for streaming. You can currently watch seasons 1-3, which are available for streaming only on Netflix. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4 is confirmed for official release on December 3, 2021. No other details pertaining to the season 4 announcement are available at this time.