Heads up, dinosaur fans as we have a brand new trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. This is an animated series set within the Jurassic Park franchise. Though it is aimed at younger viewers, it seems there will be plenty of action and adventure to go around for those who have enjoyed the recent movies. As we can see from this full-length trailer, an unlucky group of campers will need to contend with the Indominous Rex on Isla Nublar, among other things, if they hope to make it off the island.

The trailer opens with some ominous and dark voiceover, which turns out to be kind of a bait and switch. We then meet a group of campers who are enjoying a unique trip to Jurassic World. They are the first group to take part in this prehistoric summer camp. This affords them a lot of surely neat opportunities at the park. That is, until the Indominous Rex breaks out and begins causing all sorts of problems. Yes, their experience just so happened to take place at the same time as the events of the first Jurassic World movie.

It had been rumored that Netflix and Universal Pictures were developing some sort of Jurassic Park project before the streaming service made it official last summer. With Jurassic World: Dominion set to conclude the current movie trilogy next year, the studio is looking to expand the scope of the franchise. Animation is certainly one way to go about that. Interestingly, this isn't the first time the dino-filled series was eyed for the world of animation. Back in the 90s, a Jurassic Park animated series got quite far into the development process before it was ultimately scrapped.

Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Lane Lueras (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) serve as showrunners and executive producers on this first-ever Jurassic Park TV show. The series is also executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Colin Trevorrow. Zack Stentz is on board as a consulting producer. The cast includes Paul-Mikel Williams (Darius), Jenna Ortega (Brooklynn), Ryan Potter (Kenji), Raini Rodriguez (Sammy), Sean Giambrone (Ben), Kausar Mohammed (Yaz), Jameela Jamil (Roxie) and Glen Powell (Dave).

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. However, as the dinosaurs begin to wreak havoc around the island, the campers wind up stranded. With no way to reach the outside world, they must go from strangers to friends to family if they hope to survive.

Netflix has also set up a website, CampCretaceous.com, that allows viewers to explore the camp. Visitors can check out the zip line, the genetics lab, or roam around the jungles of Isla Nublar. The site is live now. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 1 arrives on September 18 via the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.