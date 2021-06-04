Is Jurassic World getting ready to position itself as Hollywood's next major cinematic universe? If a new rumor floating around has any credibility to it, that may well be the case. Though rumor, for the time being, is the key word here. That being said, some things that have been happening with the franchise in recent years, as well as comments made by filmmakers involved, suggest this may not be all that farfetched. It may even be downright likely.

Warning: before we dive in we must again caution for the time being that this is merely a rumor and should only be considered as such. It is merely, at this stage, a unique topic of discussion worth examining in the world of "What if?" That said, a new report claims that Universal is getting ready to go full-on Jurassic World cinematic universe. At this stage, much remains unclear. There is no information on specific projects or how the expansion would take place. But it seems the studio thinks it is far from extinct.

If we are to assume for a moment that this is indeed accurate, there is quite a bit of evidence to support the idea that Jurassic World: Dominion, aka Jurassic World 3, isn't going to conclude the franchise. Not by a long shot. For one,Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the animated series currently airing on Netflix, has done quite well for itself across three seasons. Though made with kids in mind, it seems to be well-liked all around and one might expect its success could pave the way for more animated adventures down the line. Or maybe even something in the live-action realm.

To that point, rumors have persisted over the last few years that a Jurassic World TV show of some kind is in development, or at least being discussed on some level. There were even some who theorized/suggested that the live-action short Battle at Big Rock, directed by Colin Trevorrow, was actually a proof of concept in some way. That dinosaurs on a big scale could work on the small screen. Not for nothing, but it certainly seems like the kind of thing that Netflix would spend a whole lot of money on. The streaming wars have paved the way for such craziness. That much is certain.

Perhaps the most important point is something producer Frank Marshall said last year. The legendary filmmaker noted that Jurassic World: Dominion won't conclude the Jurassic Park franchise. While it will wrap up the current cinematic trilogy, Marshall referred to it as "the start of a new era." Lastly, let us not forget that these movies have been massive moneymakers. To date, across five movies, the franchise has brought in just over $5 billion, with Jurassic World ranking as one of the highest-grossing movies in history.

When taking all of this together it's quite easy to see how the brass at Universal might want to take a stab at turning these dinosaurs into a cinematic universe. Who knows? Maybe we'll get that Jurassic World / Fast and Furious crossover after all. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further information is made available. Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 10, 2022. This rumor comes to us via Giant Freakin Robot.