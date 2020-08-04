Sam Neill is returning to play Alan Grant for the first time in nearly two decades in Jurassic World 3. The actor recently revealed that he was heading to the set this week as filming has been safely underway for the past couple of weeks. Now, Neill has revealed a new photo from the set that reunites the actor with an old friend; Alan's hat.

Taking to Twitter, Sam Neill shared a photo from behind the scenes. Unfortunately, we don't get to see all that much. But we do see Dr. Alan Grant's signature and iconic hat from Jurassic Park. Neill simply captioned the photo with, "Hello old friend." This signifies that Alan will indeed be wearing the hat once more in Jurassic World: Dominion. If nothing else, it should provide a nice little nostalgia boost for fans who have been wanting to see the character on screen again.

In addition to Sam Neill, Laura Dern will be back as Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum will once again be returning as Ian Malcolm. While all three of them have returned at various points over the years, the original trio has not been together within the franchise since Steven Spielberg's original Jurassic Park in 1993. Director Colin Trevorrow, as well as Neill, has asserted that all three characters will have sizable roles in the upcoming sequel. They won't be relegated to glorified cameos.

As far as plot details go, nothing has officially been revealed by the studio. What we know for sure is that we will be dealing with dinosaurs out in the real world, picking up in the aftermath of the ending of Fallen Kingdom. Island Nublar is no more and the remaining dinos have scattered to winds among people. We got a taste of how chaotic this is going to be in last year's live-action short, Battle at Big Rock.

Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World, is returning to the director's chair. Trevorrow co-wrote the screenplay alongside Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). Chris Pratt will be back as Owen Grady, with Bryce Dallas Howard reprising her role as Claire Dearing. Other returning cast members include Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda. Newcomers include Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise, Scott Haze and Mamoudou Athie. It was also recently confirmed that Campbell Scott will be playing the role of Dodgson, who had a small but important part to play in the original Jurassic Park.

To date, the franchise has earned more than $5 billion at the global box office, with Jurassic World remaining one of the highest-grossing movies in history. Currently, Universal Pictures has Jurassic World: Dominion slated to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. With the production delay, it remains unclear if they will still be able to make that date. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further updates are made available. Be sure to check out the photo for yourself from Sam Neill's Twitter.