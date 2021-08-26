The appearance of B.D. Wong in Jurassic World in 2015 provided the single cast link to 1993's Jurassic Park as the actor's character of Dr. Henry Wu appeared in both as the man mainly responsible for bringing dinosaurs back into the world from DNA trapped in fossilized amber. After his character was last seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, he will now bring everything full circle with his appearance in next year's Jurassic World 3 in which he will be reunited with Jeff Goldblum and more of the original movie's cast members.

Almost 30 years on from his first appearance as the doctor with dubious morals, BD Wong spoke to ET Online about how it felt to reunite with the original cast again in what Chris Pratt has previously described as the "Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic Park franchise." In the interview, Wong said of the reunion: "That was really crazy and amazing, and I loved it. The movie's gorgeous, and beautiful, and rather epic. I think [director] Colin Trevorrow really wanted to make a big movie to [close] out the trilogy."

We have already seen Jeff Goldblum back in the role of the sardonic chaos theorist Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, although that was for such a short moment that you could be forgiven for missing it - had his scenes not been used in pretty much their entirely in the movie's trailer that is - but this time around, it has been promised by all involved that when dinosaurs rule the world in 2022, literally this time, the original returning cast members will be getting almost as much screen time as the franchise's second family of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

When it comes to Wong's involvement in the Jurassic Park universe, he has actually been the one to provide the link between all properties, including the animated Camp Cretaceous, in which he reprised the character in a vocal only performance. Over the course of Jurassic Park's history, we have seen Wong's Henry Wu avoid the grisly fate of his counterpart in Michael Crichton's novel and go from being a dutiful senior geneticist working alongside Richard Attenborough's park owner John Hammond, to the scheming creator of the monstrous Indominus Rex and Indoraptors, which saw him attempting to cash in on his years of dinosaur work by selling genetically modified dinosaurs to shady organizations and businessmen.

So far, the exact plot of Jurassic World: Dominion has been kept under wraps, although the opening sequence of the movie was released and shown prior to certain IMAX screenings of F9 earlier in the year. Whether Wu will survive his third Jurassic World outing is something that we will need to wait to find out, but knowing how these things come around, there is no doubt that many will be expecting the not-so-good Doctor to finally get his comeuppance, but not before having to face Ian Malcolm, Alan Grant and Ellie Satler, along with Owan Grady and Claire Dearing, in what is building up to be the biggest movie of the franchise by some way.

Jurassic World: Dominion will arrive in cinemas on June 10, 2022, and according to director Colin Trevorrow will not end the franchise, but will be the "start of a new era." This story comes to us from: CinemaBlend