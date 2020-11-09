Despite a difficult shoot that would rival even the most destructive of dino attacks, filming on Jurassic World 3 has now wrapped. Director Colin Trevorrow has been discussing the difficult process backstage, as well as stating that the ongoing delays and endless health and safety protocols will result in an even better movie than he had planned.

"I'm not sure I can put it into words. It has been remarkable. Our crew and our cast have been so resilient. All producers have worked around the clock to make it the best it can be. It has been inspiring."

The safe return to filming on Jurassic World: Dominion following a forced hiatus reportedly cost the production somewhere in the region of $5 million, with testing equipment alone costing as much as $3 million. The studio set up set up temperature test zones and a private medical facility where it conducted more than 40,000 COVID-19 tests, as well as 2,000 signs, 150 hand sanitizer stations, and dozens of additional sinks.

Due to the regulations, the cast and crew were required to live within a "bubble" during filming, spending four months at a hotel in the United Kingdom. Thankfully, according to Colin Trevorrow, this has all helped to enhance the final movie.

"I think that close proximity to each other has made the movie better. Everything we were going through emotionally we would share. We would rehearse on Sundays, we crafted the characters, which made the emotion of the film richer. I think the movie will be stronger for it."

Jurassic World 3 is bringing back franchise heroes Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ellie Sattler into the prehistoric fray. While plot details are currently under lock and key, with the last movie in the ongoing franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ending with several different species of dinosaur now let loose upon the world, it's likely that Jurassic World: Dominion will find Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm, Sam Neill's Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler brought in to help stop the prehistoric beasts alongside Jurassic World's Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The sixth movie in the Jurassic Park franchise will be "about the need to co-exist and survive together," Trevorrow previously explained. "If this [situation] has taught us anything, it's that we need the different generations to protect each other. It was the right movie to be making at this moment."

Specific details of how the three legacy characters will feature in the movie are being kept largely under wraps, but Jeff Goldblum has previously teased a life and death scenario for the trio. "The three of us were in a tiny little space and we were being menaced by - I can't even tell you - a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures that you've never seen before. We saw some amazing things. We were acting in a life and death situation. We think it might be the last moments of our lives and we're all bonding with each other in an emotional and somewhat hilarious way," Goldblum said.

Audiences will get to see whether the delays, cost and extra effort were worth it when Jurassic World: Dominion stomps into theaters on June 10, 2022. This comes to us from Deadline.