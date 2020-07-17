After months of being shut in at home, actress Bryce Dallas Howard is finally out and about, filming the upcoming movie Jurassic World: Dominion. Fans and the cast and crew have all taken to social media to celebrate the restart of the production of the movie. Howard had a unique take on the whole situation when she posted a series of pictures of her bruised arms and legs on Twitter with the following message.

Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!! https://t.co/Rq1rtH05QHpic.twitter.com/n6IMR2X0ov — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 16, 2020

"Raise your hands if you're happy to be doing stunts again!!"

The post was made in response to the lead actor of the film, Chris Pratt, who wrote a message to Dallas on Twitter to, "Show [fans] the pictures of the bruises!!! (She got some crazy sick bruises from doing stunt work) Show them!!!"

It is not known yet how exactly Bryce Dallas Howard came by those injuries, whether they were an inevitable result of a tough day on set or caused by an accident that occurred while filming. But despite her battered body, the actress appears to be in good spirits and proud of her bruises, prompting her fans to share pictures of their own injuries sustained recently.

Dallas has appeared in both the first two Jurassic World movies that precede Dominion. The actress plays the role of Claire Dearing, the former park operations manager for the Jurassic World island, who had to team up with Chris Pratt's character Owen in the first movie to protect visitors and track down the genetically enhanced Indominus Rex super predator.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom saw Howard's character escape the island with a contingent of dinosaurs, who now find themselves on the US mainland. Dominion will bring Claire back to the forefront of things, as she teams up with Owen, and returning characters from the original Jurassic Park trilogy Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm.

After filming for Dominion was shut down months ago due to the global lockdown, fans feared the movie will be put on indefinite hiatus. Even after filming restarted a couple of weeks ago, there were rumors that the production had been shut down again due to fresh cases of infection among the cast and crew.

Universal Studios had to issue a formal statement insisting that filming had not stopped, and was progressing according to schedule. Now the latest pictures posted by Howard confirm the cast and crew are hard at work completing the movie. Another detail relating to filming was recently revealed by The Sun through some aerial snapshots taken from the sets of the production which indicate a scene from the movie where a jet crashes into an Arctic setting.

Directed and co-written by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World: Dominion stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise and Dichen Lachman. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021.

These past couple of weeks my abs have been sore from laughing so much — it’s good to be back at work with this funny guy 🦖🦕 #TBT#JurassicWorldpic.twitter.com/Aij8Bu7sMW — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 16, 2020