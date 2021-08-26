Universal Studios wrapped up their time at this year's CinemaCon event with an exciting look at highly anticipated sequel Jurassic World: Dominion, the footage peeking behind-the-scenes at the return of beloved Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern. While the glimpse at scenes from the finished movie were brief, they reportedly included "Chris Pratt's Owen Grady galloping after dinosaurs in a snowy mountain landscape, Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing being chased by them on European rooftops, and the legacy trio of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern returning."

Coming courtesy of Deadline, the latest Jurassic Park footage was mostly comprised of a backstage look at Jurassic World: Dominion, with interviews from the cast and crew providing some insight into what the sequel will entail. "This movie asks the single question: What if dinosaurs lived among us? Would we be safe?" director Colin Trevorrow asked. "The answer is... no," he replied, to the surprise of absolutely nobody.

The sizzle reel took audiences back to the beginning, showing footage of legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg on the set of 1993's Jurassic Park. In the clip, the director explains to star Joseph Mazzello (who played Tim in the first movie) the importance of the mosquito trapped in amber atop the cane of Richard Attenborough's John Hammond. Twas the mosquito that started it all...

We are then greeted with the sight of present day Sam Neill saying, "We had an enormous amount of fun on the first film," with co-star Laura Dern adding that "There was an energy on the set that this was the first time you were seeing it," in reference to how Spielberg brought the all-important dinosaurs to life.

This is followed up with Jurassic World star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, both of whom express their love of Spielberg's original. "When you saw the dinosaur in the trailer and the ripples on the water (in the cup in the Jeep), it defined my generation," says Pratt. "Cinema forever had changed," concludes Howard.

Specific plot details are being kept under wraps, but we do know that Jurassic World: Dominion will bring franchise heroes Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ellie Sattler back into the prehistoric fray, with the characters played once again by Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern respectively. The last movie in the ongoing franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ended with several different species of dinosaur now let loose upon the world, making it likely that Jurassic World: Dominion will find the legacy characters brought in to help stop the prehistoric beasts and tackle the dinosaur threat alongside Jurassic World's Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt.

The footage described sounds like a combination of Indiana Jones and James Bond, with added dinosaurs, which lines up with what Colin Treverrow has said in the past. "I'm sure it's no secret that we shot in the UK, we shot in British Columbia. We shot in Malta. And those are essentially representing our locations," he revealed. "There's another major location that I don't want to disclose just yet. But there's any environment you can imagine, ecological environment, physical environment that you can think of, it's represented in this movie, [because it] is a big globe-hopping adventure. It's got a little bit of Bourne and Bond and a bit of a spy movie thrown into it too. Spy movie, science thriller with dinosaurs."

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled for theatrical release on June 10, 2022, by Universal Pictures.