Hardcore Jurassic Park fans with a few bucks to spare may want to pay attention as two people are going to get the chance to be eaten by a dinosaur in Jurassic World 3. Chris Pratt, who is returning as Owen Grady in the sequel, has revealed that he has accepted Justin Bieber's #AllInChallenge and has put together a pretty impressive prize for the winners. They will be immortalized on screen in one of the biggest franchises of all time by getting killed by a dinosaur.

Two winners, one through a raffle and one through an auction, will appear in the movie, officially titled Jurassic World: Dominion, in a scene where they get eaten by a dinosaur. 100 percent of the money raised will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. Per the listing on the official website, here is what is on the table.

"''Welcome to Jurassic World,'' where you will experience the opportunity to be 'eaten by a dinosaur.' Yeah, that's right. Eaten by a dinosaur. Chris Pratt, also known as 'Owen Grady' is excited to offer the opportunity to join him and the cast on set of the next Jurassic World movie shoot. See how ''life finds a way' by going #ALLin and win a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the film. Feel like you are part of the Jurassic World franchise when you win this dino-mite fan experience!"

For the raffle, $10 earns ten entries, $25 earns 25 entries, $50 earns 100 entries and $100 earns 200 entries. As for the auction, that will simply go to the highest bidder. Chris Pratt took to Instagram to confirm that he had accepted the invitation by Justin Bieber to participate in the challenge, which has celebrities auctioning off experiences for charity, while challenging others to do the same. Pratt was quite enthused in the video and promised that whoever does win the prize will indeed make the final cut.

"We got Universal to agree to give away two spots in the movie where you are guaranteed to be recognizable, not cut out of the movie. Absolutely in the movie forever. Cemented. Your legacy. Forever."

Quite a few celebrities have participated in the challenge with some impressive prizes on the table. Leonardo DiCaprio is offering a walk-on role in Martin Scorsese's next movie, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are offering to run a lemonade stand with someone and a hangout with the Friends cast have all been put forth as well. Per the official website, more than $25 million has been raised so far.

Jurassic World 3 had kicked off a few weeks before production had to be shut down. While the release date may ultimately be delayed, Universal will undoubtedly make this a top priority once things return to normal. Those who wish to enter can head on over to Fanatics.com.