Another original Jurassic Park cast member has reported for duty on the set of Jurassic World 3. Laura Dern is set to return as Ellie Sattler in the upcoming sequel for the first time in nearly 20 years. As revealed in a recent set photo shared by the actress on social media, she will be reuniting with Sam Neill's Alan Grant, which is something fans of the franchise have been waiting a very long time to see.

Filming resumed on the movie in recent works following the production shutdown that kicked off in mid-March. Director Colin Trevorrow, along with the cast and crew, had been at work for merely a few weeks before they were forced to close up shop. Now, with new safety protocols in place, the cast has begun reporting for duty. Laura Dern, taking to Instagram, recently revealed that she is back on set. She shared a photo featuring two chairs on set, one that reads Dr. Ellie Sattler, and one that reads Dr. Alan Grant. Dern had this to say in her post.

"Day one. Hello old friend. #jurassicworlddominion"

Sam Neill shared the same photo on Twitter with the same "Hello old friend" caption. Neill also previously shared a photo of Alan's hat with that same caption. A theme is developing. We also know that Jeff Goldblum will be returning once again as Ian Malcolm. Goldblum appeared briefly in 2018's Fallen Kingdom, but the three of them haven't appeared on screen together since Steven Spielberg's original 1993 blockbuster. Colin Trevorrow previously confirmed that all three of them will have sizable roles in Jurassic World: Dominion.

Laura Dern, specifically, is in need of more screen time. First appearing in the original Jurassic Park, Ellie last returned alongside Alan in 2001's Jurassic Park III, which is still a low-point for the franchise in many ways. It would be 14 years before Jurassic World would arrive to revive the series. Dern only appeared in a few scenes and never had the chance to truly get in on the action. Sam Neill anchored the bulk of the movie.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps for the time being. Set photos have teased that we will be seeing dinosaurs in the snow for the first time. This is possible because in Fallen Kingdom Isla Nublar was wiped off the map. The remaining dinosaurs were set loose upon the world. They will now be living side by side with humans. Chaos, as Ian Malcolm might say.

Other returning cast members include Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda. Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise, Scott Haze and Mamoudou Athie help round out the ensemble, with Campbell Scott playing Dodgson, who we haven't seen since Jurassic Park. Currently, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. Be sure to check out the set photo from yourself from Laura Dern's Instagram.