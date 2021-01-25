Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow kickstarted the Jurassic World franchise with a retread of Jurassic Park, where dinosaurs escape from a theme park to wreak havoc. The end of the second Jurassic World movie seemingly sets dinos and humans up for an even more horrifying collision course, as the giant prehistoric monsters reach the US mainland and humanity prepares to deal with the threat. In a recent interview, Trevorrow hinted that the conclusion of the series in Jurassic World Dominion will be more peaceful than expected as the world learns to co-exist with dinosaurs instead of eliminating them.

"It seems like so long ago to me. It's been decades [since the franchise began], hasn't it? What's changed for me is -- from the beginning, I knew that the mission and the reason why I felt like there was a story worth telling, is that we could expand the story to a place where it was about humans having to coexist with dinosaurs on the planet, in the same way that we do with animals now. That doesn't mean riding them to the grocery store, because we don't do that either. It means there are animals in the wild and there are animals in zoos and we have some domesticated pets, and we have this very complicated relationship. And they're [being] hunted as well."

While dinosaurs can be quite scary when faced on a deserted island with limited firepower, the truth is even a small platoon of soldiers with decent firepower can take down the fiercest dinosaurs on the mainland. So the dinos in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion can no longer be depicted as the all-powerful, invulnerable bogeyman to whom the only human response can be to run and scream.

It seems Colin Trevorrow is well aware of the power shift that occurred once the dinosaurs reached the US mainland, and so Dominion is not going to be about the slaughter of dinosaurs at the hands of the military, but rather an attempt by humanity to come to terms with their presence. The filmmaker goes on to state that his personal approach to the story of how humans and dinosaurs came to live side-by-side will be grounded in reality rather than fantastical.

"To be able to take us from where we were when Jurassic World began, to where we want to go, it really took two movies to be able to justify that in a way that felt grounded in a reality that we all share. Because I didn't want it to turn into a fantasy series, and I still don't. It's just my own storytelling values when it comes to the franchise. I'm sure someday, someone who's a kid now watching these movies will make the awesome 'people riding dinosaurs with shotguns' series, and that'll be cool and I'll watch it when I'm old. It'll be awesome, too. But this one, I want to keep a little closer to the world we know."

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World: Dominion stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, Isabelle Sermon, and B.D. Wong. The film arrives in theaters on June 10, 2022. This news originated at ComicBook.com.