Jurassic World 3 finally returned to filming recently after a forced hiatus, and star Jeff Goldblum has provided a few insights into how long he will be involved, as well as who else we can expect to see when the movie is released onto the big screen. The movie is set to feature the triumphant return of not only Goldblum, but also previous heroes Sam Neill and Laura Dern, with the actor confirming that the three of them will be filming for a little while longer yet.

"We're quarantining right now in England because we're shooting this Jurassic World: Dominion. We've been here about a month and I'll be here till the end of October, shooting this with Lauren Dern and Sam Neill, and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Colin Trevorrow is the great writer/director of this. It's got a lot of people. I bet you know some of these other people. Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise, BD Wong, Dichen Lachman, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda. It's gonna be good."

It should please Jurassic Park fans to know that, with that amount of time spent in front of the camera, Jeff Goldblum's role in the movie is sure to be a lot more than the cameo that most had first feared.

Goldblum has previously regaled us with the details regarding the extensive health and safety procedures that have now had to be put in place due to the ongoing global situation. "They gave us 109 pages," the actor said of the rules and regulations document that went to every member of the cast and crew. "They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we're safe. I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything."

"We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good," he added. "Sam Neill's there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow's directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs."

Much like Avengers: Endgame before it, the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion is bringing back everybody from the previous movies. Everybody that's still alive, at least. From Chris Pratt's Owen Grady to Sam Neill's Alan Grant, the sequel will see characters from across the franchise come together to take on the dinosaur threat.

The last movie in the ongoing franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ended with several of the creatures being smuggled off the island for a black-market auction which, of course, ends terribly. With the dinosaurs now let loose upon the world, Jurassic World: Dominion will see the likes of Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm, along with Sam Neill's Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler, brought back into the fray to help stop the prehistoric beasts.

While it was long-rumored that the third Jurassic World movie would be the last entry in the series, this was cleared up by producer Frank Marshall who recently stated that "It's the start of a new era... The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope."

Jurassic World: Dominion has not had to adjust release, and so is still set to stomp into theaters on June 11, 2021. This comes to us from Awards Circuit.