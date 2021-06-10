In 1993, we all shared the awe of Sam Neill's Alan Grant and Laura Dern's Ellie Satler as they entered Jurassic Park and witnessed the first appearance of the greatest dinosaurs ever to be put on screen up to, and some would argue since, that time. Along with Jeff Goldblum's chaos theorist Ian Malcolm, the trio of characters combined their delight with prophesizing the devastating effects of bringing dinosaurs back into the world could have. Now Jurassic World: Dominion will see their terrible predictions coming true, and writer/director Colin Trevorrow has confirmed that all three stars will be a big part of what happens in the culmination of the Jurassic saga.

Speaking in an interview with CinemaBlend one year ahead of the movie's release next summer, Colin Trevorrow said, "They are such big characters in the film. It's not a cameo. They're in the whole movie, so I think it'll be difficult to market the film without revealing them because they're all over it. I think that their roles are just as big as Chris and Bryce's are. So it's really a story that is two parallel lines that are getting closer and closer together until they collide. The thing that I could do that would show the most respect to these characters is put them on an adventure together and not just have them sit around. I don't want them commenting on what's going on. I want him to be in it. So that's what we did."

Ever since Jeff Goldblum's much publicized but fleeting bookend appearances in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which could be pretty much seen in its entirety in the trailers, was a huge disappointment for fans. However, back in 2020, when Sam Neill shared an Instagram post of himself, Dern and Goldblum outside the Richard Attenborough Stage at the UK's Pinewood Studios, it was promised that their roles in Dominion would not be as much of a let-down.

Jurassic World: Dominion will see the original Jurassic Park trilogy intersect with that of Jurassic World, pulling in the original stars to the story alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The confirmation will go a long way in giving the final part of the Jurassic World trilogy a good shout at becoming one of the biggest movies of all time when it arrives in 2022 considering Jurassic World grossed over $1.6 billion on its release back in 2015, and 2018's Fallen Kingdom came in just under that at $1.3 billion.

Let’s go back to the movies. pic.twitter.com/8hPq1OFa5r — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) June 9, 2021

Fans will get the chance to see the first footage from Dominion in a couple of weeks, when a five minute opening segment will be shown before F9 at IMAX screenings. Rumored to be correcting one of the things that has always irked some people, the clip from the beginning of the movie will go back to the distant past, when dinosaurs actually roamed on Earth, and will feature a host of dinosaurs that are more scientifically accurate than those created by John Hammond for his park. With such a long time to go before the arrival of Jurassic World: Dominion, there will be a lot of time to break down the new footage and speculate on the roles of Neill, Dern and Goldblum in more detail before we finally get to see the beasts of the past unleashed upon the modern world once more. This news arrives from Cinemablend.