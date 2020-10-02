Jurassic World 3 is bringing back franchise heroes Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ellie Sattler into the prehistoric fray, newcomer Mamoudou Athie has nothing but praise for the legacy performers. In a recent interview, Mamoudou Athie discussed the honor of performing alongside Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern in the upcoming sequel.

"My experience has been wonderful. Director Colin [Trevorrow], the whole cast, the legacy characters, have been wonderful to work with. I've never done a movie on this kind of scale so I've certainly learned a lot, but at the end of the day, the thing that was comforting about it is it's a movie and you just come in there and whatever the scope of the thing is, it's still between two people, or a dinosaur, and you do your thing."

Not much is known about the character Mamoudou Athie plays in the movie, but the actor is best known for roles in the likes of the sci-fi thriller The Circle, the political drama The Front Runner, the claustrophobic horror flick Underwater, and the Facebook Watch series Sorry for Your Loss.

As for the Jurassic Park trio, director Colin Trevorrow recently revealed that their roles in Jurassic World: Dominion are far more important than we may have anticipated. "This is the movie I've been waiting to make since the beginning," Treverrow said. "It's the one we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of a design. I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie; it is very much an ensemble. That element - the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world we've really never seen before and not been able to witness until now is very exciting for me."

With the last movie in the ongoing franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ending with several different species of dinosaur now let loose upon the world, it's likely that Jurassic World: Dominion will find Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm, Sam Neill's Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler brought in to help stop the prehistoric beasts alongside Jurassic World's Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Specific details of how the three legacy characters will feature in the movie are being kept largely under wraps, but Jeff Goldblum has previously teased a life and death scenario for the trio. "The three of us were in a tiny little space and we were being menaced by - I can't even tell you - a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures that you've never seen before. We saw some amazing things. We were acting in a life and death situation. We think it might be the last moments of our lives and we're all bonding with each other in an emotional and somewhat hilarious way," Goldblum said.

Jurassic World: Dominion returned to filming recently following a forced hiatus, with reports claiming that the implementation of the new health and safety procedures has cost the production somewhere in the region of $5 million, with testing equipment alone costing as much as $3 million. Hopefully, the extra cost will be worth it when Jurassic World: Dominion stomps into theaters on June 11, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Comicbook.com.