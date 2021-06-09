A new poster has been released for Jurassic World: Dominion. Though we're still about a year away from the highly anticipated sequel's premiere in theaters, many fans have already begun the countdown. Franchise star Sam Neill, who will reprise his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the new movie, shared a new poster that highlights the mosquito that started it all. The poster, which you can check out below, also reveals that a special extended preview of Jurassic World: Dominion will be shown with every IMAX screening of F9.

Neill previously played the role of Dr. Grant in 1993's Jurassic Park and its 2001 sequel Jurassic Park III. He is one of multiple characters from the classic movies to return for Dominion alongside other fan favorites like Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm. In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Neill opened up about working with his fellow Jurassic Park co-stars and Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow.

"Colin Trevorrow, who's a lovely guy and a really good director, he was very open to suggestions," Neill said. "Jeff would come to work with about 50 suggestions that drive us crazy every day, god bless him. I love Jeff, but boy, does he have a lot of ideas! Laura and I would come up with things, as well, and Collin was very open to that. We'll see how many of those things make it to the cut!"

The sequel will also bring back Chris Pratt as Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing. In addition to directing, Trevorrow conceived the story with Derek Connolly and penned the script with Emily Carmichael. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley produced. Alexandra Derbyshire executive produces alongside Steven Spielberg.

Marshall has also suggested that Jurassic World: Dominion will not mark the end of the franchise, but will instead spark the dawn of a new era. Last year, the producer spoke with Collider about the future of the Jurassic World movies, and the outlook seemed pretty optimistic about keeping the franchise going for the foreseeable future. He also teased a world where the dinosaurs coexisting with humans will become the new norm.

"The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope," Marshall said, teasing that Jurassic World 3 was "the start of a new era."

Originally, we would have been just days away from the new movie's release. Universal Pictures first set Jurassic World: Dominion to premiere on June 11, 2021. Because of the pandemic, that premiere was ultimately delayed so it could have a proper theatrical run. While we're seeing many other releases hitting streaming services in addition to theatrical releases, Jurassic World 3 seems to definitely be a movie that's best viewed on the big screen.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released on June 10, 2022. In the meantime, fans can watch the special extended preview for the movie at every IMAX screening of F9, which will arrive in theaters in the United States on June 25.