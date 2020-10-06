Life has found a way to make the wait for Jurassic World 3 a whole lot longer. Universal Pictures has opted to delay the highly-anticipated sequel by a full year. The movie was previously set to arrive on June 11, 2021. It will, instead, hit theaters on June 10, 2022. The news was confirmed via the movie's official social media accounts by way of the first official poster.

The Jurassic World: Dominion poster may soften the blow. It harkens back to the original Jurassic Park, with a piece of amber at its center and the skeleton of a T-rex encased within. Director Colin Trevorrow has described the movie as "Jurassic Park 6." This artwork certainly speak to that. Not to mention having the trio of Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) back in the same movie for the first time together in the same movie since 1993.

As for the delay, it is not too surprising. Many movies have left 2020 for the hopefully greener pastures of 2021 and beyond. The box office has largely failed to come back to life, even after the release of Tenet. Not only does next year bring with it additional uncertainty but with so many blockbusters shifting into 2021, there is an issue with possible overcrowding. Meanwhile, Jurassic World 3 had to halt filming back in March over health and safety concerns. It became the first major blockbuster to resume production but the delay may have eaten into the projected timeline a bit.

Financially, Universal surely wants to do everything they can to give this movie its best shot in the marketplace. Jurassic World became one of the highest-grossing movies in history in 2015, earning $1.66 billion globally. 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom faltered critically but still earned a truly impressive $1.3 billion. It stands to reason that Dominion has a chance to be a similarly massive hit.

Plot details remain under wraps for the sequel. Chris Pratt, who returns as Owen Grady, previously likened it to Avengers: Endgame, saying "everyone" is in it. Bryce Dallas Howard will also be returning as Claire Dearing. The movie will be picking up in the aftermath of 2018's Fallen Kingdom, which saw Isla Nublar wiped off the map by a volcanic eruption. The surviving dinosaurs were brought to the mainland and are now living among humans. Last year's live-action short Battle at Big Rock gave us a taste of the chaos that will bring.

This is just the latest movie to delay its release. Marvel's Black Widow and the new James Bond movie No Time to Die both recently pushed to 2021. Warner Bros. also recently shuffled its entire release calender, taking Dune out of December of this year and into October 2021. That has left movie theaters on uncertain ground as they are facing a dire financial situation. One can only hope that theaters aren't extinct by June 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the poster from the Jurassic World Twitter account.