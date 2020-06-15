Universal is getting ready to return to Jurassic World. After a months-long shutdown that began in mid-March, the studio is gearing up to get cameras rolling again on Jurassic World: Dominion, aka Jurassic World 3. It is now expected to be the first major studio movie to begin filming again in the U.K. But it won't be an easy task, as the studio will be implementing extreme safety measures to make it happen.

According to a new report, Universal is aiming for a start in the second week of July. "The plan is for us to be shooting early-mid July," a production executive at the studio said. Filming originally kicked off in February. Director Colin Trevorrow was 4 weeks into what was set to be a 20-week shoot. Ever since, things have been on hold. During which time, Pinewood Studios has been charging holding fees, which has undoubtedly inflated the budget.

Coordinating with the U.K.'s British Film Council and U.S. unions, Universal has worked to not just meet new industry safety standards, but go beyond them. This will include testing for all cast and crew members, health training for all cast and crew, more than 150 hand sanitizer stations, the set up of a "Green Zone" to ensure nobody gets in that hasn't been tested and even a private medical facility called Your Doctor. Universal had this to say about it.

"Anyone with symptoms will be isolated immediately before being sent home. We want to make sure that we are going above and beyond the national protocols to create a safe environment. Cost isn't our main concern now: it's safety. We will take direction from our medical team, but we're confident that with the staggered scheduling and zones of talent and crew, along with a system of contact tracing, we can move forward with limited delay in production."

Colin Trevorrow has been working with the studio in planning the return to filming. While there are certainly concerns, it's said the mood is generally positive. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be flying back to the U.K. soon, as they will need to be quarantined for two weeks. A two-week pre-production period is also set to get underway next week.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps for the sequel but it will see dinosaurs out in the real world with humans. Set photos revealed before the shutdown also teased dinos in the snow for the first time. Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are all returning as Alan, Ellie and Ian for the first time together since the original Jurassic Park. At present, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. Whether or not that date can still be met remains to be seen. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.