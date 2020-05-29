With Jurassic World: Dominion set to bring back the beloved cast of the original, including Dr Alan Grant himself, Sam Neill, audiences are eagerly awaiting news of the movie's production starting up again. Due to the ongoing global situation, filming on Jurassic World: Dominion was temporarily shut down, much like so many other productions, but now, Neill has expressed his hope that work on the movie can resume in July.

Sam Neill and his latest team of co-stars were due to start filming in England on the third Jurassic World this month, but sadly that was not to be thanks to current circumstances. The experience has caused Neill to reflect on what he misses about filming, and about life in general outside of self-isolation.

"I should be going into Pinewood at 6 am. All the sets are there, waiting. I miss the company of friends and the conviviality around a table in a restaurant, sharing some good wine together. I can't wait to get back to it. One hopes that people haven't got used to being without it."

Neill has been doing his part to entertain from the safety of his home, with the Jurassic Park actor having performed a series of quirky solo ukulele renditions that he has uploaded to social media.

While Neill is optimistic about returning to the world of Jurassic Park come July, there is presently no official date for production to continue on Jurassic World: Dominion. July is not too far away, and as we have seen so far with the ongoing situation, things can change very rapidly. The movie had only been two weeks into its production schedule when production was forced to pause, and Neill has previously spoken to the media about his eagerness to return to work as soon as possible.

While it was rumored that Jurassic World: Dominion would be the last entry in the series, producer Frank Marshall recently cleared things up with a definitive "no" whilst promoting his new documentary Laurel Canyon recently. Marshall then offered a little more detail saying, "It's the start of a new era... The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope."

The previous installment, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, picked up three years since the theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. With Isla Nublar now abandoned by humans, the surviving dinosaurs must fend for themselves in the jungles. When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who's still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

Fallen Kingdom ends with a number of the creatures being smuggled off of the island for a black-market auction which, of course, ends terribly. With the dinosaurs now let loose upon the world, the likes of Neill's Alan Grant, Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm, and Laura Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler are being brought back into the fray to help stop the prehistoric beasts. Here's hoping that Neill's prediction is right and that filming on Jurassic World: Dominion will begin again soon.

This comes to us from The Guardian.