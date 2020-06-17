Recently, Jurassic World 3 became one of the first major movies to restart production in spite of the global lockdown still largely in place due to the threat of infection. Star of the film Bryce Dallas Howard spoke to SiriusXM about how the people behind the film over at Universal Studios are going about ensuring the safety of the cast and crew.

"There's been a lot of communication. They are going above and beyond...We would never go back to work if we didn't feel safe, and you know we're taking it a day at a time, and I'm very grateful to have a job."

Jurassic World: Dominion is the second sequel of the modern Jurassic Park reboot starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the lead roles. The film was in the middle of shooting in Pinewood, UK when the lockdown forced the project to come to an abrupt halt. Now that the actress is facing the prospect of returning for work on the set, there is a measure of reassurance in the daily conversations the cast and crew are holding as they try to come up with a method of going forward with the work in a manner that best reduces the risk.

"What feels really right about it is that there is this daily conversation, daily communication with all of the actors and the key crew members, just us consistently being like 'How are we going to do this? How are we going to do this safely?' And not making compromises that could undermine someone's health and well-being."

Jurassic World: Dominion sees the dinosaurs who had previously been isolated on their island step foot on the American mainland for the first time. Humanity will now have to deal with a thriving dinosaur population that is not just locked away behind a cage on a remote island but living next to them.

In the middle of a state of emergency, Howard's character must find a solution to the dinosaur problem, along with Pratt and several returning leading characters from the original Jurassic Park franchise, including Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill.

A movie in the style of Jurassic World naturally requires large amounts of crowds in many shots. And in the new era of social distancing that can prove to be very tricky. A universal production executive recently revealed that the studio is taking great care to respond promptly to signs of infection in any of the cast or crew.

"Anyone with symptoms will be isolated immediately before being sent home. We want to make sure that we are going above and beyond the national protocols to create a safe environment. Cost isn't our main concern now: it's safety. We will take direction from our medical team, but we're confident that with the staggered scheduling and zones of talent and crew, along with a system of contact tracing, we can move forward with limited delay in production."