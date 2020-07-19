Jurassic World 3 has become one of the first major Hollywood films to restart production after the global lockdown ground the entertainment industry to a halt months ago. The situation is still fraught with complications, and Jeff Goldblum, who plays the role of Dr. Ian Malcolm in the film, recently spoke to ET about the steps being taken by the production to keep cast and crew safe on set.

"We're headed, in about a week and a half, all of us, over to England, where there are protocols galore. We're going to be very safe, I think. And we're going to shoot Jurassic World."

In this new era of social distancing rules becoming the norm the world over, being able to manage a blockbuster film set designed to have hundreds of professionals working in close proximity at all times meant having to create an extensive new list of rules to be followed by the cast and crew while filming. 109 pages of rules, to be exact, as Jeff Goldblum goes on to explain.

"They gave us 109 pages. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we're safe. I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything."

"We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good. Sam Neill's there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow's directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs."

While there is the inherent danger of infection in going to a public place these days, the people working on Jurassic World: Dominion appear to be relieved to be finally getting back to work. Lead actors Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt have both shared pictures from the set on social media expressing their happiness with being back. Howard even proudly showed off a series of bruises she sustained during filming.

The rest of Hollywood is keeping a close eye on the filming practices of Jurassic World: Dominion, and anxiously waiting to see if the production can complete filming without giving rise to new cases of infection. If the feature is able to complete production successfully, it will give the rest of the entertainment industry the green light to get back on the road with the various film and television projects that had to be abandoned midway through filming a few months ago, and which have been languishing incomplete ever since, incurring millions of dollars worth of losses to studios and leaving lower-tier industry professionals without jobs or incomes.

Directed and co-written by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World: Dominion stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise and Dichen Lachman. The film arrives is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021. This news originated at Entertainment Tonight.