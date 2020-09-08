Though not in character as Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum have officially reunited while filming Jurassic World 3. The duo, who originally appeared on screen together in 1993's Jurassic Park, are finally returning to the franchise at the same time, alongside Laura Dern's Ellie Sattler. Now, the two have shared a couple of videos from behind the scenes, with Neill and Goldblum serenading one another with a few jazzy tunes.

Taking to Twitter, Sam Neill first shared a video of himself sitting alongside Jeff Goldblum, who is playing the piano. They then sing a delightfully improvised version of I Remember You, a song originally performed by Dorothy Lamour in 1942's The Fleet's In. But that wasn't the end of it. Neill also shared another video of the two performing a rendition Swing Time's A Fine Romance, before ending with a version of I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face from My Fair Lady. Neill had this to say in his second post.

Another #JamWithJeff . Hers the thing- #JeffGoldblum flatly refuses to rehearse. So every time is the first time. pic.twitter.com/I0iFmHCpUo — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) September 7, 2020

Fans are undoubtedly eager to see the two reunite as their characters from Jurassic Park for the first time in nearly three decades. But the big takeaway here, other than the surface level delight of two friends singing together, is that they truly seem to be enjoying one another's company. One can only hope that chemistry translates to what happens between them in Jurassic World: Dominion. After all, it is the core trio from Steven Spielberg's original blockbuster classic that helped make this franchise what it is in the first place. That and bringing dinosaurs back from the dead.

Chris Pratt will also be returning as Owen Grady, as will Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing. Even though plot details remain scarce, Pratt previously compared the sequel to Avengers: Endgame, saying that "everyone" is in it. To that point, director Colin Trevorrow has promised that Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern will have significant roles. They will not be relegated to glorified cameos. Such was the case with Goldblum's brief appearance as Ian Malcolm in 2018's Fallen Kingdom. Beyond that, we know the human characters will be contending with dinosaurs being out in the real world among humans. Several set photos have additionally teased some dinosaur action in the snow, which will be a first for the series.

The movie became one of the first blockbusters to begin filming again following the widespread production shutdown that hit Hollywood earlier this year. It has not been without speed bumps but things do seem to be moving right along. At present, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to arrive on June 11, 2021. Whether or not it can keep that date remains to be seen. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the videos for yourself from Sam Neill's Twitter account.