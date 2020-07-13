Much remains mysterious about Jurassic World 3, but Sam Neill promises that there will be screaming. What would a movie about dinosaurs and humans mingling out in the world be without it? Neill, who will be reprising his role as Dr. Alan Grant for the first time in nearly two decades, has also teased, without saying too much, what will bring him back into the fold.

Sam Neill has been promoting his new movie Ride Like a Girl as of late. During a recent interview, he was asked about the upcoming sequel, which is officially titled Jurassic World: Dominion. Neill admits he can't say much, but when asked what would get Alan Grant back in the mix with dinosaurs after his previous experiences, the actor had this to say.

"That's a good question [laughs]. I can't give anything away, but a real-life dinosaur is a compelling thing to someone who has devoted his life to them. There will be screaming. We know this."

Alan Grant had a few close encounters in the original Jurassic Park. The character returned in 2001's Jurassic Park III, reluctantly getting mixed up with the dinosaurs again, which was the last time we saw him. But as we witnessed at the end of 2018's Fallen Kingdom, as well as the live-action short Battle at Big Rock, dinosaurs are living among humans now. Grant, and other people, may no longer have a choice in the matter. But as Sam Neill explains, as a man who has dedicated his life to the studio of these prehistoric creatures, there may still be an allure there, despite his dangerous scrapes in the past.

This time, Alan won't be alone though. One of the big appeals of the third entry in this new trilogy is that both Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will be returning as Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm as well. This will be the first time the three of them have shared the screen together since the original in 1993. What's more, it has been promised by both Sam Neill and director Colin Trevorrow that they will have sizable roles in the movie. It won't merely be a glorified cameo. Other returning cast members include Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, with Campbell Scott recently signing on to play the role of Dodgson, who we haven't seen since Jurassic Park.

Production recently got underway again after a months-long shutdown. Filming had kicked off in February initially, with Colin Trevorrow teasing some dinosaurs in the snow action, but the production was shut down shortly after. At present, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. Whether or not they will be able to stick to that date remains to be seen. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Guardian.