Recently, a rumor began doing the rounds of the internet which claimed that the filming for Jurassic World 3, has been forced to shut down due to fresh cases of infection among the crew, mere days after filming had restarted after several months of stalled production. Now, Universal has issued a statement to ComicBook.com firmly negating the rumor.

"Any reports indicating that Jurassic World: Dominion has halted production are categorically untrue. The production is headed into its fifth day of shooting tomorrow, and we're thrilled to be back in front of the camera on this incredible project."

The filming of Jurassic Wolrd: Dominion is being studied with bated breath by studios the world over. Hollywood productions are raring to get back to work, but the fear of the spread of infection has kept many multi-million dollar projects on the back burner, resulting in massive losses to the studios and their employees.

As one of the biggest films in production, with hundreds of actors, set crew members, and elaborate special effects arrangements in multiple locations, how successful Dominion is in completing filming will determine how safe other film crews feel about restarting production. In a past interview with Deadline, a Universal production executive had described the precautions put into place to make sure work on Dominion carries on as safely as possible.

"Anyone with symptoms will be isolated immediately before being sent home. We want to make sure that we are going above and beyond the national protocols to create a safe environment. Cost isn't our main concern now: it's safety. We will take direction from our medical team, but we're confident that with the staggered scheduling and zones of talent and crew, along with a system of contact tracing, we can move forward with limited delay in production."

Such precautions are going to become the norm for film production crews for the foreseeable future, in the new era of social distancing. Every film that is currently filming, or preparing to restart filming, from James Cameron's Avatar sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman, is using tactics similar to Dominion to create a safe filming atmosphere.

In Dominion, the story of the infamous Dinosaur Island from earlier movies starts a new chapter. In the previous film, a contingent of the dinosaurs managed to escape to the mainland, and now humanity will have to learn to co-exist with the prehistoric beasts without getting wiped out or wiping the dinosaurs out.

The upcoming film features Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern reprising their roles as Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm and Ellie Sattler from the original Jurassic Park films made by Steven Spielberg.

Directed and co-written by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World: Dominion also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise and Dichen Lachman. The film is expected to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021, provided filming gets completed on time. ComicBook.com was first in delivering this news.