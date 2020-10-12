Jurassic World 3 is set to be the third movie in director Colin Trevorrow's take on the dino-laden franchise. The film will unite current leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard with original Jurassic Park leads Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Judging by set photos from the movie's filming unit that were recently released by Jurassic Vault, there is love in the air for Dern and Neill's characters.

The two veteran actors will be reprising their roles of Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant respectively. In the set photos, we can see Ellie and Alan hugging and kissing passionately before Alan walks out of the frame. This might mean the scene is a farewell shot. The kiss is an interesting and somewhat unexpected development from where the two characters left off in their last movie.

To check out the set photos in question, which show Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant} in a love embrace, CLICK HERE.

In Jurassic Park, Ellie and Alan were colleagues and were also dating each other. Together, the two braved the horrors of the park and helped each other survive. However, there was always a bone of contention between them since Ellie wanted to settle down and have children, while Alan only had time for work.

By the time the two appeared in their final movie Jurassic Park 3, things had deteriorated even further. Ellie finally accepted Alan would never want a family life that interferes with his work. As a result, she breaks up with him, and settles down to married life with Mark Degler, having two kids in the process. Despite the end of their relationship, Ellie and Alan remained very supportive of each other.

Since Jurassic World: Dominion is set decades after Jurassic Park 3, things could have changed for the two characters, and they might be shown to have reunited romantically in the intervening years. While some fans were initially afraid Alan and Ellie's return for the upcoming movie would be brief cameos, Trevorrow laid those fears to rest by revealing that the two, along with Ian Malcolm, are fundamental to the film's story.

"I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie; it is very much an ensemble. That element - the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world we've really never seen before and not been able to witness until now is very exciting for me."

Jurassic World: Dominon recently suffered a one-two hit of having its release date delayed, and filming halted after cases of infection were discovered on set. Hopefully, the cast and crew will be able to wrap filming soon in safety. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World: Dominion features an ensemble cast of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, Isabelle Sermon, and B.D. Wong. The film is expected to arrive in theaters on June 10, 2022.