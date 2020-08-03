As the world grapples with the global emergency, actor Sam Neill has a different sort of war in mind, as he gets ready to once again play the role of Dr. Alan Grant. The actor has posted a message on Twitter about getting ready to square off against a fresh generation of dinosaurs as he gets ready to start shooting for Jurassic World: Dominion:

"Hold onto your hats- gettin' my old one back on this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet. Excited and terrified- these things will kill ya. With @LauraDern @BryceDHoward @prattprattpratt #JeffGoldblum @colintrevorrow I'm obviously a little more ...grizzled now..."

Although shooting for the movie started a couple of weeks ago, the social distancing measure put in place to prevent the spread of infection means the cast and are not allowed to be all on set at the same time, but rather work on a rotating schedule according to the scenes that need to be shot on a particular day.

Such a form of production is still very much a new phenomenon, and Neill's nervousness is understandable as the veteran actor will be braving the very real threat of infection in addition to complicated filming conditions.

For many fans, the announcement that Neill, Lauran Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will be reprising their roles from the /jurassic-world-3-dominion-jurassic-park-cameos/original Jurassic Park series for the upcoming installment of the franchise reboot is reason enough to watch Jurassic World: Dominion. And in case some audience members see the inclusion of the thee actors as a cheap form of nostalgic fan-service, Neill had promised in a previous interview that their appearance will be a more meaty affair than glorified cameos:

"We're all the way through the film, Jeff, and me, and Laura. [I] probably won't be running quite as fast as I was 27 years ago!, [but I'm] raring to go. We're all going to be living in the same joint for three or four months, so that's going to be fun. And everybody loves Chris and Bryce as well, so I think we'll be a very happy bunch."

The last installment of Jurassic World ended with the dinosaurs escaping from their island and running wild over mainland US. Jurassic World: Dominion will reveal a new reality where humanity has to learn to live with their prehistoric neighbors or set out on the very difficult and ethically questionable campaign of slaughtering all the dinosaurs. Faced with difficult choices, it will likely fall to Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm to be the voice of reason and experience.

Directed and co-written by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World: Dominion features Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprising their roles in the lead, with Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise and Dichen Lachman also part of the cast. The film arrives is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021.

