Filming on Jurassic World 3 is now back up and running after a pause in production earlier this year. Now, director Colin Trevorrow has provided an update on how things are going behind the scenes, stating that, despite the trying conditions, everything remains on track.

"We are right on time in the filming schedule. Obviously, it is not easy to film in these conditions. Everyone is doing their own thing. and everyone is very disciplined, keeps his distance, wears his mask. Universal and the producers are putting everything at our disposal to make it happen. So despite this postponement because of the health crisis, we are on schedule. It's a really huge production, we haven't finished yet. We still have quite a few weeks to shoot."

Filming on the movie resumed in July following a production shutdown back in March. The last movie in the ongoing franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ended with several different species of dinosaur being smuggled off the Jurassic World island for a black-market auction which, of course, ends badly. With the dinosaurs now let loose upon the world, Jurassic World: Dominion will see the return of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard alongside the original movie's holy trinity, Dr. Alan Grant played by Sam Neill, Dr. Ellie Sattler played by Laura Dern, and Dr. Ian Malcolm, played once again by Jeff Goldblum.

Reportedly, the characters from the original Jurassic Park will feature prominently in the upcoming sequel from director Colin Trevorrow. While we still don't know how exactly they will fit into proceedings, Jeff Goldblum recently reminded us of his unmatched brilliance, reflecting on how his character's ideology is especially relevant today.

"As it happens, there are things that my character talks about, has always talked about," Goldblum said. "The fragility of our species and the global cooperation that's needed, and the foundation in science that's needed, and the ethical use of science that's needed to unite us in trust and connectiveness as a family. And to reach our potential and do right by ourselves and this glorious planet. All of those things are now more relevant than ever."

Goldblum, in his usual mellow, philosophising way, explains beautifully how Ian Malcolm's worldview and ideals are applicable to the current global circumstances. Dr. Ian Malcolm is, of course, the gifted mathematician who first appears in 1993's Jurassic Park.

Specializing in chaos theory, Dr. Malcolm would no doubt be having a field day with all that is going on in the world at the moment. Some of it is arguably even crazier than dinosaurs being brought back to life. Oh wait, scientists this year have discussed doing that...Great.

Aside from waxing philosophical, Ian Malcolm will be thrown back into danger headfirst for Jurassic World: Dominion, with Goldblum recently offering a taste of a scene from the movie involving himself and his Jurassic Park co-stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern. " The three of us were in a tiny little space and we were being menaced by - I can't even tell you - a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures that you've never seen before," Goldblum teased. "We saw some amazing things. We were acting in a life and death situation. We think it might be the last moments of our lives and we're all bonding with each other in an emotional and somewhat hilarious way."

Hopefully, with filming ticking along nicely, Jurassic World: Dominion will be released on June 11, 2021 as scheduled. This comes to us from the French entertainment website Premiere.