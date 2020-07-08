Jurassic World 3 was put on indefinite hiatus along with a lot of other large-scale productions amid the ongoing global situation, but with the announcement of filming commencing again very soon, things are looking up for the sci-fi blockbuster. Director Colin Trevorrow has even gone one step further, saying that the pause in production may have actually helped the movie.

"For many of us, Dominion was already the biggest creative challenge of our lives, before the lockdown. The shooting schedule really worked to our advantage - the first four weeks we put to film were mostly sequences with dinosaurs in them. So that allowed us to get a head start on VFX and workshop some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline."

It sounds like Colin Trevorrow and his crew have used the time well, getting a head start on the visual effects and no doubt tweaking what they had already achieved for the better. With strict health and safety guidelines now in place, Jurassic World: Dominion can finally begin filming again next month, and though Trevorrow sounds confident about the regulations keeping everyone safe, he does have some concerns about getting the most creatively out of such a rigid environment.

"I'm confident our guidelines will keep us safe," Trevorrow said of the new protocols. "The hard part will be constructing a creative environment within all the precautions. Once the cameras roll, we have to forget our world and live in the world of the movie. That may take some practice."

Despite these feelings of trepidation though, Trevorrow is eager to get back to the world of flesh-eating dinosaurs, as are the rest of the cast and crew. "I've been really moved by the way everyone has shown support for each other," the filmmaker said. "We're all fired up to get back to work. This is what we do, and we're all eager to get back out there and do it."

Jurassic World: Dominion has not had to adjust release, and so is still set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. While it was rumored that Jurassic World: Dominion would be the last entry in the series, producer Frank Marshall recently cleared things up with a definitive "no" whilst promoting his new documentary Laurel Canyon recently. Marshall then offered a little more detail saying, "It's the start of a new era... The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope."

Fallen Kingdom ends with a number of the creatures being smuggled off the island for a black-market auction which, of course, ends terribly. With the dinosaurs now let loose upon the world, the likes of Neill's Alan Grant, Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm, and Laura Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler are being brought back into the fray to help stop the prehistoric beasts.

Far from the cameo that many had speculated, the original Jurassic Park trio will have substantial roles In Dominion, with Alan Grant actor Sam Neill saying recently that "We're all the way through the film, Jeff Goldblum, and me, and Laura [Dern]... They're dear friends and I'm delighted to be back working with them. And, more than that, we'll be living in the same joint for three or four months. So that's going to be fun. And everybody loves Chris and Bryce as well, so I think we'll be a very happy bunch." This comes to us from Empire.