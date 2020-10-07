Jurassic World 3 is having to hit the pause button again. Universal Pictures has confirmed that several unidentified cast and/or crew members tested positive for coronavirus. Even though subsequent tests came back negative, due to health and safety guidelines, production will shut down for two weeks. A new set photo featuring a tiny, animatronic dinosaur wearing a mask was also shared along with the news.

The studio did not share information on who tested positive, or how many positive tests came back. It was described as a "small amount." With the tests already coming back negative, the situation does seem to be under control, though additional precaution is being exercised. The following update was shared via the official Jurassic World social media accounts.

"Late last night, we were informed that the Jurassic World: Dominion production experienced a small amount of positive tests for COVID-19. Even though subsequent tests proved negative this morning, due to our rigid protocols and to ensure that the safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount at all times, those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with. As a result filming has been temporarily paused and will resume in accordance with established safety guidelines."

Director Colin Trevorrow also shared the news on Twitter along with the photo. The dino, which appears to be a lystrosaurus, is in a cage. It has been promised that the movie will feature more practical dinosaurs and this latest set photo speaks to that. Trevorrow shared the following message along with his post.

"Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we're going to pause for two weeks. Back soon."

This comes just after it was revealed that Universal Pictures decided to delay the movie by a full year. It will now arrive in 2022. The first official poster was shared to go along with the bad news. Jurassic World: Dominion began filming earlier this year before production was forced to pause in March. It became the first major blockbuster to resume filming following the industry-wide shutdown. Several crew members had previously tested positive but production wasn't paused at that time.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps but it will pick up in the aftermath of Fallen Kingdom and feature dinosaurs out in the real world living alongside humans. The cast includes Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, who will appear together for the first time since the original Jurassic Park. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniella Pineda, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, BD Wong and Mamoudou Athie also star. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to hit theaters on June 10, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. You can check out the new set photo from Colin Trevorrow's Twitter.

