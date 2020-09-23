After a delay due to a forced pause in production, Jurassic World 3 returned to filming a few weeks ago, with strict health and safety measures now in place. Well, as it is to be expected, the new regulations that have had to be implemented have not come cheap, with reports claiming that the new procedures are costing the production of Jurassic World: Dominion up to $5 million, with testing equipment alone costing as much as $3 million.

Jurassic World: Dominion producer Patrick Crowley has reportedly stated that the monstrous amount is due to the large number of testing kits that are now required to ensure that all the cast and crew are safe and well. Crowley has also stated that not only are cast and crew tested three times a week, but hotel staff are as well, with the total number of tests used by Jurassic World: Dominion so far amounting to around 27,000, with each costing around $100.

While such an astronomical cost would make most stop in their tracks, Crowley says that Universal Studios "never blinked." Alongside the continuous testing, Crowley revealed that social distancing and reinforcing proper mask-wearing are all now in place for the cast and crew and that everyone on set is fully dedicated to maintaining health and safety in order to ensure the movie can be finished without further delay.

Filming on Jurassic World: Dominion resumed in July following a production shutdown back in March. The last movie in the ongoing franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ended with several different species of dinosaur being smuggled off the Jurassic World island for a black-market auction which, of course, ends badly. With the dinosaurs now let loose upon the world, Jurassic World: Dominion will see the return of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard alongside the original movie's holy trinity, Dr. Alan Grant played by Sam Neill, Dr. Ellie Sattler played by Laura Dern, and Dr. Ian Malcolm, played once again by Jeff Goldblum.

Goldblum revealed the sheer extent of the new working environment back in July saying, "We're headed, in about a week and a half, all of us, over to England, where there are protocols galore. We're going to be very safe, I think. And we're going to shoot Jurassic World for the next three months." The actor also revealed that they had been given "109 pages" of safety protocols to follow on set.

"They invested all their heart and soul and a lot of money into making sure that we're safe," Goldblum continued. "I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything."

Jurassic World: Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael. The movie stars an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon and BD Wong reprising their roles from previous films in the franchise, and they are joined by Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott. Hopefully, with filming ticking along nicely, and with such huge financial investment in the new protocols, Jurassic World: Dominion will be released on June 11, 2021 as schedule. this comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.