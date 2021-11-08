The long-awaited and highly-anticipated sequel Jurassic World: Dominion is officially in the can. After putting a bow on principal photography last year, director Colin Trevorrow and the editing team have been adding the necessary effects and other tweaks done to polish the movie during the post-production process. Now, Trevorrow has revealed that this part of the filmmaking process has just wrapped as well, meaning Dominion is a finished product just waiting to be unleashed in theaters next year.

"Last night we put the last bit of reverb on the last roar," Colin Trevorrow said on Twitter. "Thanks to Al Nelson, Gwen Whittle, Pete Horner, Chris Boyes and everyone at Skywalker Sound for putting so much heart and soul into our mix for Jurassic World: Dominion. It is alive."

Last night we put the last bit of reverb on the last roar. Thanks to Al Nelson, Gwen Whittle, Pete Horner, Chris Boyes and everyone at Skywalker Sound for putting so much heart and soul into our mix for #JurassicWorldDominion. It is alive. pic.twitter.com/XBQCwEzIfz — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) November 7, 2021

Literally one year to the day before posting this message, Colin Trevorrow had announced that filming had wrapped on the project. He posted an image taken from the set and wrote in the caption, "Wrap on Jurassic World: Dominion. All my gratitude to our extraordinary crew and cast. We made a family."

Wrap on Jurassic World Dominion. All my gratitude to our extraordinary crew and cast. We made a family. pic.twitter.com/svD3yURmHw — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) November 7, 2020

If you recognize that fellow on the left there in the picture, you might be a Jurassic Park fan. Original Jurassic Park star Sam Neill is one of multiple cast members to come back for Jurassic World: Dominion, as he'll be returning alongside Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and BD Wong. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are also back from the Jurassic World movies with other returning franchise stars including Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, and Omar Sy.

Full plot details haven't been revealed on Jurassic World: Dominion, but Trevorrow has suggested that the movie will essentially tell two different stories with each building up separately until they finally intersect. In an interview with Collider, Trevorrow explained that the reasoning behind filming the movie this way was to try and prevent audiences from knowing exactly what's going to happen next.

"You're telling two parallel stories that are just driving closer and closer together, and you understand that, and you start to understand how they're going to intersect, and then they do," the director said. "But that's not a traditional way to structure a movie. And so, the way that we have been building it and moving things around and trying to figure out, it's just much less of a gimme, I think, than that it would be if you were following that traditional screenplay structure, where everybody knows what happens on page twelve."

This movie will more than likely be a huge hitter at the box office, as the Jurassic World movies were absolute juggernauts when they were released. There are tentative plans to make more movies in the series after Dominion is released. It has been suggested that this new world established after Dominion may follow humans adjusting to a life with dinosaurs on the mainland.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in movie theaters by Universal Pictures on June 10, 2022. That's still a little bit of a wait, but at least Colin Trevorrow and the editing crew have the long-awaited sequel all ready to go for that release date to get here. This news comes to us from Colin Trevorrow on Twitter.