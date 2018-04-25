Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is going to feature more animatronic dinosaurs than we've seen in a very long time. Jurassic World managed to successfully reinvigorate the franchise, but the vast majority of the dinosaurs seen on screen were made using CGI, with just a single scene using practical puppets to bring the prehistoric creatures to life. That's not going to be the case in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, according to producers.

Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley recently spoke a bit about Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on June 22. Director J.A. Bayona previously revealed that the sequel will incorporate more practical dino effects, but Marshall has doubled down on that, saying that this movie will include the most animatronics we've seen since Steven Spielberg's original Jurassic Park. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I think since Jurassic Park we've got more animatronics than any of the other movies. Except for Jurassic Park. The process of the animatronics is so advanced now from what it used to be. What they're able to do now is fantastic. And it's so much faster to see what you're gonna have. So that made it really cool."

This should be good news for fans who felt that Jurassic World being mostly CGI was a bit of a letdown. Part of what makes Jurassic Park hold up so well today 25 years later is its blend of practical effects and CGI. Hopefully, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom can mange to recapture a bit of that same magic. Pat Crowley elaborated a bit, explaining how things in the animatronics game have changed since the original movie was made and what it takes to bring the practical dinosaurs to life.

"[In the original Jurassic Park,] they were working with hydraulics. Everything now is it's mostly servos and stuff like that. There [are] guys at joysticks, but there are still puppeteers making it breathe and making that head turn and doing all the rest of that stuff. They're all dressed in black and they spend a lot of time in yoga studios, [because they work] like that for years. It's amazing. They're really talented."

The final trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom showed off some of these practical dinosaur effects, but also teased that the creatures are going to make their way to the mainland. While that has drawn comparisons to The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Pat Crowley says the upcoming sequel sees dinosaurs in close proximity to humans on the mainland "for a longer period of time than we've ever been." Considering that a volcanic eruption looks like it's going to wipe Isla Nublar off the map, all of those dinosaurs have to go somewhere, right? And they have to leave the door open for Jurassic World 3, which has already been announced for a 2021 release date and will see Colin Trevorrow return to the director's chair. This news comes to us courtesy of Slash Film.