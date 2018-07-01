Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is fast approaching the $1 billion mark worldwide with another number one weekend at the box office, even after falling nearly 60 percent domestically. The sequel earned $60 million in North American theaters with overseas earnings bringing in an additional $56.1 million for the dinosaur adventure. This weekend brings the grand total to an estimated $932,387,335 worldwide. China has been going crazy for Jurassic World 2, making up for over $237 million of that grand total, which should help the production reach the $1 billion club during the upcoming holiday week.

Easily popping into the number two spot at this weekend's box office is Disney and Pixar's Incredibles 2, which is in its third week of its theatrical run. The long-awaited sequel earned $45.5 million in North America with $44.3 million overseas to bring the total worldwide earnings to $648.8 million. This weekend saw The Incredibles 2 pass Toy Story 3 to become the second-highest grossing Pixar film domestically with $415 million, just behind Finding Dory's $486.3 million.

Elsewhere, Sicario: Day of the Soldado debuted at number three this week with $19 million in North America, which is slightly higher than estimated. The Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro-starring sequel brought in an additional $8.4 million overseas, bringing its full opening weekend total to $27.4 million. These numbers are impressive because critics and fans have been pretty outspoken about how much they dislike the sequel when compared to the first film. The basketball comedy Uncle Drew took in the fourth spot with an impressive $15.5 million with no overseas premiere. Real-life basketball players including Kyrie Irving, Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Lisa Leslie, and Reggie Miller star alongside Tiffany Haddish and Nick Kroll.

The Number five spot went to Oceans 8, which brought in just over $8 million this weekend with $18.3 million internationally, bringing the production to a worldwide total of $209 million. Number six went to Tag with $5.6 million domestically. The comedy, which stars Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Jon Hamm, and Jeremy Renner has been underperforming at the box office, but has still managed to bring in over $48 million worldwide against an initial $28 million budget.

Deadpool 2 is still hanging around after 7 weeks, bringing in over $3.4 million domestically. The successful sequel has now earned over $719 million worldwide, just shy of the $783.1 million that the first installment brought in. Sanju takes the number eight spot with over $2.5 million for its opening weekend while Solo: A Star Wars Story holds on to the number nine position with nearly $2.3 million, bringing its grand total to almost $369.9 million worldwide. Finally, the number ten spot goes to the Mister Rogers documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor. With limited releases, the documentary has still managed to earn $7.4 million at the box office, with $2.2 million of that occurring this weekend alone. You can see the rest of this week's numbers at Box Office Mojo.