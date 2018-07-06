Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has officially joined the $1 billion club at the worldwide box office. The latest entry in the Jurassic Park franchise is now the seventh movie from Universal to cross that particular milestone and the 35th movie ever to earn ten figures at the box office. With $1.004 billion to its name, Jurassic World 2 is basically tied with The Dark Knight but will overtake it with the upcoming take during the Fourth of July weekend. It's also sitting just below The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey ($1.02 billion).

Universal began rolling out Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom overseas several weeks before launching it in North America. So far, the movie has made $304.8 million domestically and $700.7 million internationally. While things are starting to slow down a bit for the J.A. Bayona-directed entry in the franchise, it should still be able to add to its total and could easily land a spot in the top 20 highest-grossing movies all time, and possibly even in the 15, depending on how things shake out. Cracking the top 10 seems out of reach, as it would have to overtake Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' $1.34 billion total. Though, that's not impossible.

As for how it stacks up against the other Jurassic Park movies, 2015's Jurassic World still reigns supreme with $1.67 billion worldwide. That movie benefited greatly from a 14-year-gap following 2001's maligned Jurassic Park III, which grossed just $368.8 million during its run, a franchise low. Fallen Kingdom's $1.004 billion is good enough for the number two spot, followed by the original Jurassic Park with $983.8 million. Though, adjusted for inflation Steven Spielberg's classic is far-and-away the most successful. The Lost World: Jurassic Park earned $618.6 million in 1997.

That brings the series total to $4.64 billion worldwide, making it easily one of the most successful movie franchises ever. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, unfortunately, didn't manage to win over critics and fans with nostalgia like its predecessor did. Currently, the movie sits at a 51 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with an equally poor 57 percent audience rating. For comparison, Jurassic World has a 71 percent critic rating and a 78 percent audience score.

It will be interesting to see what effect, if any, that has on Jurassic World 3, which has already been announced and is set to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021. Still, even if the next entry takes a significant dip it will still likely be well worth making for Universal. The success of Fallen Kingdom proves that audiences have a strong desire to see more dinosaur action on the big screen and if director Colin Trevorrow can make a satisfying conclusion to this trilogy, it's easy to imagine we could be looking at another $1 billion earner in a few years. These numbers come to us courtesy of Box Office Mojo.