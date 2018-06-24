With no competition this weekend, it was widely expected that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom would run away with the box office crown. The only question was how much would it take in, and today we know that it earned a solid $150 million to come away with the easy win. While none of its competitors were even close, with last week's winner The Incredibles 2 dropping to a distant second place with $80.9 million, the sequel still came in far below the once-record-breaking debut of its predecessor, 2015's Jurassic World.

Jurassic World opened in June 2015 and broke the three-year opening weekend record of $207.4 million set by The Avengers, debuting with $208.8 million. The movie would go on to earn $652.2 million domestically and $1.671 billion worldwide. While we'll have to wait and see if the film has any "legs" at the box office, it seems unlikely that it will have the ability to surpass Jurassic World at the box office, either domestically or on a global scale. Still, this $150 million debut is still quite the solid opening for this sequel, even if it means that the sequel won't surpass its predecessor.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom debuted in 4,475 theaters, the second widest debut of all time, behind just last year's Despicable Me 3, which debuted in 4,529 theaters, and just one theater ahead of the 4,474-theater opening of Avengers: Infinity War. The movie opened with an impressive $33,520 per-screen average from 4,475 theaters, although it hasn't been as much of a critical hit as its predecessor. 2015's Jurassic World has a solid 71% Rotten Tomatoes score, but the sequel has split critics right down the middle with a 50% RT score. The movie has already earned a whopping $561 million from international markets, since it opened in many countries early ahead of the World Cup, with a worldwide total of $711.5 million. It will most likely cross $1 billion in short order.

The top 10 is rounded out by The Incredibles 2 ($80.9 million), Ocean's 8 ($11.6 million), Tag ($8.2 million), Deadpool 2 ($5.2 million), Solo: A Star Wars Story ($4 million), Hereditary ($3.8 million), Superfly ($3.3 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($2.4 million) and Won't You Be My Neighbor? ($1.8 million). Also opening in limited release was The Catcher Was a Spy with $122,494 from 49 theaters for a middling $2,500 per-screen average. Lobster Cop opened with $35,000 from 12 theaters for a $2,917 per-screen average. Boundaries opened with $30,395 in five theaters for a $6,079 per-screen average. The King opened to $29,050 in two theaters for a $14,525 per-screen average. Damsel earned $21,000 from three theaters for a $7,000 per-screen average, Sprial earned $3,682 from two theaters for a $1,841 per-screen average and Araby earned $10,179 from one theater.

Looking ahead to next weekend, two new movies will open in wide release. Sony's Sicario: Day of the Soldado will arrive in 2,900 theaters while Lionsgate's Uncle Drew is slated to open in 2,600 theaters.