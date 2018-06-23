There are SPOILERS for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom below, so read ahead at your own risk. Jurassic World 2 is a tense rollercoaster of a ride, but there are some pretty emotional scenes, and one in particular has fans of the franchise mourning on social media. For those who have seen the sequel, it's obvious that everybody is crying over the death of the Brachiosaurus when the Isla Nublar is destroyed by a volcano. As the humans board a boat to the United States, a lone Brachiosaurus is seen on a dock slowly getting surrounded by smoke and flames with the emotional score playing until there's no sight of the doomed dinosaur and then complete silence, except for the crying of dino fans in theaters. Jurassic World 2 director J.A. Bayona reveals that he had a trick up his sleeve on set to get the most out of his actors for that scene.

In a new interview, J.A. Bayona talked about the emotional scene from Jurassic World 2 and revealed why it has an even deeper meaning for fans of the Jurassic Park franchise. The Brachiosaurus is the very first dinosaur that was shown in the first Jurassic Park and then the last to be seen on the Isla of Nublar, which was no accident. Bayona reveals that the idea for the scene was planted 25 years ago. He explains.

"That scene represents the ending of a dream that started 25 years ago. You are telling the ending of that island and the ending of that dream."

While the Brachiosaurus scene was tough on moviegoers watching Jurassic World 2 in theaters, it was a challenge for J.A. Bayona to come up with a way to get the actors prepared for just how emotional the scene was. In order to get the right feel, the director pulled out a very familiar piece of music to play for the cast as they looked at a dot on a green screen. According to Bayona, the music had just the emotional impact that he desired from Chris Pratt and especially Bryce Dallas Howard. The director had this to say.

"I played a very sweet and a little sad version of the Jurassic Park melody. So that was very effective for the actors, especially for Bryce. Being there, telling that story, listening to music from John Williams, they were all very emotional."

The Brachiosaurus scene from Jurassic World 2 will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the saddest moments in the franchise for fans. J.A. Bayona more than likely left an emotional scar on Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt as well. While many fans expected to go in and pump their fists to dinosaur reveals, not many thought they would be crying. People began to use social media as a way to deal with the death of the Brachiosaurus. One fan took to Twitter to say.

"I just Watched Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom and... The Brachiosaurus Scene Made me Cry like.... So f*cking much...."

Jurassic World 2 is making fans cry as they remember back to a better time when Sam Neill and Laura Dern first laid eyes on the wondrous Brachiosaurus back in 1993. Who would of thought that 25 years later we'd be mourning the loss of that dinosaur as it suffered a horrible death? J.A. Bayona obviously did and waited all of this time to kill off that majestic dinosaur, so if you're looking for someone to blame, you know where to place it. You can read more about what the director had to say about that emotional scene at The Hollywood Reporter.

I just Watched "Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom" and.... The Brachiosaurus Scene Made me Cry like.... So fucking much..... — Starlight 🌟 (@Starlightjihyo) June 22, 2018

Ok who else cried for the Brachiosaurus in @JurassicWorld Fallen Kingdom? You know what scene I’m referring to.😢 — Stevenlv 1990 (@Stevenlv1990) June 22, 2018

not to be dramatic but I would die for that brachiosaurus in jurassic world — erica from the dpg 🦕 (@spookynanner) June 22, 2018

Who knew @JurassicWorld would make me feel all the feels and cry? That lonely brachiosaurus almost broke my soul. — Becca Pepper (@BeccPepp) June 22, 2018