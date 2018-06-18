While fans in the U.S. have to wait a few more days for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to hit theaters, the action-packed sequel is already raking it in at the Chinese box office with a huge opening weekend of $112 million. In local currency, the tally is RMB 715 million, the fourth highest tally for an American film in China, behind Transformers: The Last Knight (RMB 795 million), Avengers: Infinity War (RMB 1.2 billion) and the all-time record holder, The Fate of the Furious (RMB 1.3 billion). Included in the whopping $112 million tally is $10 million earned from 520 IMAX venues across the Middle Kingdom.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom earned an astonishing 85% of the market share during its opening weekend, with the second place finisher, a local action comedy entitled The Way of the Bug, earning just $9.94 million followed by the Hong Kong crime film The Leaker with $5.33 million and the European animated comedy The Seventh Dwarf in fourth place with $1.87 million. This weekend comes on the heels of China's second worst box office weekends of the year, where surprising Indian drama Toilet: Ek Prem Katha took the top spot with $9.09 million, but it dropped to eighth place this weekend with less than $1 million.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has earned a whopping $370 million from all foreign territories thus far, with the movie still slated to open in a number of international territories over the next few weeks. The movie opens in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic and Slovakia on June 21, ahead of the movie opening in the United States, Mexico and Canada on June 22, and in its final market in Japan on July 13. The movie has already earned more than double its $170 million budget just from its overseas markets thus far, and it could be on track to become one of the biggest movies of the year.

Early box office projections claimed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom would debut with an opening weekend between $140 million and $150 million. While that figure would be a huge debut for most movies, it actually falls significantly short of its predecessor's opening three years ago. 2015's Jurassic World opened with a then-record $208.8 million, barely breaking the three-year record of $207.4 million set by The Avengers in 2012. While most didn't expect Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to surpass this opening weekend, the initial projection is still lower than many expected, so it will be interesting to see what will happen this weekend.

Universal has already announced Jurassic World 3, which will bring back original Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow to take the helm. While Trevorrow returned to co-write Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom with his longtime partner Derek Connolly, J.A. Bayona took over at the helm. Check back on Tuesday for our box office predictions for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom's opening weekend, and again on Sunday for the official box office estimates. Variety reported on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom's Chinese box office debut.