The final teaser for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has arrived and not only is it the last footage we'll get before the trailer premieres this evening, it's also a look into the past. The promotional machine has been in full hype since the first teaser arrived during the Thanksgiving holiday and then ramped up considerably with another teaser that was shown during Sunday Night Football, which has brought us more teasers and behind-the-scenes footage every day, leading us to today, which has many hardcore dino aficianados extremely excited for the first official trailer of Jurassic World 2, the movie that finally drags the Baryonyx on to the big screen.

To look forward to tonight, we have to first look back and remember the first time that we ever saw a dinosaur. The voiceover for the new Jurassic World 2 teaser features a voiceover by Bryce Dallas Howard asking (presumably) Chris Pratt about the first time he ever saw a dinosaur while he plays with the cute little dinosaur that we saw in the first teaser. It's an important question that is also aimed at the audience, playing with imaginations while also probably drawing a direct parallel to the original Jurassic Park.

Also, it looks like Jurassic World 2 will do a lot of looking back. The first posters contained the famous quote from Dr. Ian Malcolm, who is portrayed by Jeff Goldblum and is back to reprise his role. Director J.A. Bayona and writer Colin Trevorrow have promised a darker take on the franchise this time around, which is evident in the tiny little scraps that they've fed us over the last week. Many criticized Jurassic World for being a little too kid friendly, but the sequel is looking like it's going to be an entirely different beast, no pun intended.

Jurassic World made more than $1.6 billion to become the fourth highest-grossing movie ever. Chris Pratt echoed J.A. Bayona's sentiment saying that Jurassic World 2, "is going to be a scarier version, a little bit darker, and will continue to expand and carry the story forward in a way that is really unexpected and you wouldn't have imagined." The plot has Owen and Claire trying to save the dinosaurs from an erupting volcano. Co-writer and producer Colin Trevorrow have confirmed the cast will meet their nemesis, and be terrorized by a T-Rex once again in the film. Trevorrow also announced that the fan favorite Baryonyx will make its big screen debut.

Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22nd, 2018 and it may turn out to be one of the biggest movies of the year alongside Avengers: Infinity War. The movie stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B. D. Wong, and Jeff Goldblum who will, as mentioned earlier, reprise his role of Dr. Ian Malcolm from the original trilogy. Goldblum, who recently appeared in widely praised role of the Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok, has said that his role is small in the movie, but what does that mean, exactly? We'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, check out the new teaser for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom below, courtesy of the Jurassic World Twitter account and look out for that full-length trailer this evening.