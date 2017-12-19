Could the entire Jurassic Park gang be getting back together in Jurassic World 2? We already know for sure that Jeff Goldblum is set to reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in the upcoming sequel, which is set for release on June 22, 2018. There are also rumors floating around that suggest Sam Neill could be making a return as Alan Grant. So, all we need is Laura Dern to come back as Ellie Sattler. Now, Laura Dern has hinted that a cameo could be in store for her character next summer.

Laura Dern was recently promoting her movie Downsizing, which hits theaters next week. She's also currently in the biggest movie on the planet, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. So things are going pretty well for her. When asked about possibly revisiting her most iconic role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom next summer, she wouldn't come anywhere near denying it. Her reaction was everything, doing anything shy of winking at the camera and playfully shrugging. Here's what she had to say about it.

"[It] could be fun. I mean, I love Ellie Sattler...She's a tough feminist, come on! We need her back."

If Ellie Sattler is indeed set to return in Jurassic World 2, it isn't as though Laura Dern would be able to say anything about it at this point. It seems like director J.A. Bayona and writer/producer Colin Trevorrow have a lot of surprises in store for fans. The recently released teaser trailer, which looked like it might have given away the entirety of Fallen Kingdom, actually is only from the first hour of the movie. So, is an Ellie Sattler cameo one of those surprises we can expect to see? We're not likely to know for sure until the movie arrives in theaters. However, in March, Dern addressed a possible return to the franchise and, at that time, it seemed like she hadn't been asked back for the sequel. However, she did say she wants to come back for the final Jurassic Park movie, whatever that may be.

"I feel so proud to have been in what has become this iconic blockbuster, and have a feminist female in the middle of it. She's the real deal: Kickass, goes on her own to get the power back on, fight off dinosaurs. She's not taking the boys' BS. As I said to the people who are making the new series, 'If you guys make a last one, you gotta let Ellie Sattler come back. She's always the one who's saving the day, man!"

J.A. Bayona was still busy filming the movie at the time Laura Dern said that, so it's entirely possible she filmed a cameo after making this statement. Jurassic World was said to be the first in a new trilogy of movies, so it's possible we could see one more movie in the franchise after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. So, even though she hints at a possible return in this interview with Entertainment Tonight, if we don't see Ellie Sattler in Jurassic World 2, we could always see her back in the next installment. You can check out the video interview with Laura Dern for yourself below.