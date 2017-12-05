The hype train for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is leaving the station in a hurry. Or, at the very least, the PR train is leaving. Whether or not you decided to buy into the hype is up to you. In any case, the first full-length trailer is set to debut on Thursday and the studio has been hyping it up a ton. Now, we have a new photo from the movie, which introduces us to the new dinosaur, the Baryonyx.

This photo features the Baryonyx looking at Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire and Justice Smith's new character, surrounded by falling lava amidst the abandoned wreckage of the Jurassic World theme park. Along with this new photo, Howard shed some light on the plot of Jurassic World 2. It turns out, her character has founded an organization to protect dinosaurs in the wake of the revelation that a volcano threatens the life of the animals on Isla Nublar.

"Claire's founded an organization, Dinosaur Protection Group, and they're finding a way to get these dinosaurs off the island. She reaches out to Owen Grady to let him know this is happening."

As far as Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and Claire go, Howard says "It's complicated. When you see them at the beginning of this story, you get caught up as to what's going on. But it's not what you would necessarily expect." In addition to Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum also returns as Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Director J.A. Bayona says that he had a hard time overcoming the impact of having him on set while filming his scenes.

"I had to overcome the impact of being in front of Ian Malcolm. After so many years, Jeff Goldblum was in front of a camera again talking about dinosaurs!"

It's been suspected for a long time that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will deal with both a volcanic eruption and a rescue mission for the dinosaurs on Isla Nublar. This information now confirms that. Though, there's still a lot of mystery about the highly-anticipated sequel. We're likely to get some of those questions answered on Thursday when the trailer drops. The trailer is supposed to drop during Thursday Night Football, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled.

As far as the Baryonyx goes, it's significant for Jurassic Park fans. The dinosaur appeared in the original novel and, if you look at some maps of Isla Nublar from the original movie, there is a paddock listed for the Baryonyx. So having the dinosaur show up in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on June 22, 2018, is significant. J.A. Bayona also teased on Twitter that the Baryonyx is just one of the new dinosaurs we're going to see in the sequel. Be sure to check out the new photo from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, for yourself below.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom first look stares down a dinosaur https://t.co/pyE4LjliOQ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 5, 2017