The final trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has arrived and it contains a very cool Jurassic Park Easter egg. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives this summer and, based on this latest footage, it really does look like it's going to take the franchise to some pretty crazy new places. But it's also evidence that this upcoming sequel isn't going to ignore the roots of the long-lasting dino series, as there is a callback to Dennis Nedry, the man who is responsible for causing the chaos in the first movie.

This latest Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer is loaded with new footage and will see dinosaurs making their way to the mainland and wreaking havoc on people outside of Isla Nublar. However, we're still going to spend plenty of time on the famed island before the stuff really hits the fan. At around the 1:45 mark in the new trailer, we see the T-rex getting ready to chomp down on an unidentified character in a yellow raincoat in the middle of a torrential storm. This raincoat looks exactly like the one Wayne Knight's Dennis Nedry wears in Jurassic Park, and the character is facing the same conditions Nedry faced before his death.

A little bit earlier in the trailer, around the 1:33 mark, we see who looks to be the same, raincoat-wearing character hanging from a helicopter. Unfortunately, the Mosasaurus is leaping out of the water and will be making a meal of this person. Even though this character likely isn't going to be in Jurassic World 2 for all that long, it serves as a fun little Easter egg for those who have loved these movies from the start.

Dennis Nedry was attempting to steal the dinosaur embryos in order to help another corporation who was looking to muscle in on John Hammond's accomplishments. As revealed in the new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer, it looks like corporate greed is going to play into the plot of the new movie with disastrous results. There's going to be something of a black market demand for these genetically engineered creatures and, as anyone who's seen a Jurassic Park movie knows, these creatures simply can't be contained. So, they wind up on the loose in the real world. That raises a lot of questions about just how ugly things are going to get for the innocent, unsuspecting folks who happen to be around.

Universal has already announced that Jurassic World 3 will arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021, with Colin Trevorrow returning to the director's chair. So, with Isla Nublar destroyed by a massive volcanic eruption, and dinosaurs on the loose in this upcoming installment, it looks like the scope of dinosaurs in the world will be expanding quite a bit. And much of that has to do with Dennis Nedry's greed all of those years ago. You can check out some screenshots of the Jurassic Park Easter egg for yourself below. Universal Pictures is releasing Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on June 22.